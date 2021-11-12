Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor wear bikinis, dance together on the beach in Dubai. See pics

Actor Janhvi Kapoor and her younger sister Khushi Kapoor are currently vacationing in Dubai. On Thursday, the Kapoor sisters shared a series of bikini pictures from their beach day out.

In the photos posted by Janhvi, she wore a black and red floral bikini as she posed on a beach. She also shared pictures with Khushi, which were clicked in silhouette effect, in which both of them held each other's hand while dancing on the beach. Janhvi captioned the picture, “lungi dance.” Have a look:

Many Bollywood celebrities reacted to Janhvi's pictures. Khushi commented, “Wow." Kiara Advani wrote, “Uff [fire emoji]." Bhumi Pednekar, Maheep Kapoor and Collin D'Cunha dropped fire emojis on the picture. Janhvi's uncle Sanjay Kapoor said, “Clap food suited you."

Khushi also shared pictures on Instagram. In the photos, she wore denim shorts with a checkered bikini top and a matching hat. Have a look:

On Thursday, Janhvi shared the first photo dump from her Dubai trip. In the pictures, she wore a crop top with a pair of denim shorts. She captioned the post, “dessert in the desert.”

Janhvi and Khushi are film producer Boney Kapoor and late actor Sridevi's daughters. In 2018, Sridevi died in Dubai due to accidental drowning.

Khushi will reportedly make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's next film, The Archies, an adaptation of the Archie Comics. Reports suggest that the film will also star Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda.

Janhvi will be seen next in Siddharth Sengupta's directorial Good Luck Jerry. She also has the remake of the Malayalam film Helen in the pipeline.