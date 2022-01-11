Janhvi Kapoor and sister Khushi Kapoor tested Covid-19 positive, actor reveals 'first two days were tough'

Actor Janhvi Kapoor on Tuesday revealed that she and her sister Khushi Kapoor had tested positive for Covid-19. Taking to Instagram Stories, Janhvi shared a note informing her fans and followers that the duo had contracted the coronavirus on January 3 and have now tested negative for it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Janhvi Kapoor wrote, "Hey guys! So me and my sister tested positive for Covid-19 on the 3rd of January. We have now completed the BMC required days of home isolation and have both tested negative. First two days were tough, and then every other day got better. The only way to protect ourselves from this virus is to mask up and vaccinate! Take care everyone!!"

Janhvi shared a note on Instagram.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Last Sunday, Janhvi had shared a post featuring a series of pictures. In one of them, she had a thermometer in her mouth while in another she snuggled with Khushi as they lay in bed.

Janhvi also shared a selfie as she smiled for the lens. The actor also gave a glimpse of how she spent her time by reading books, painting and plauiwith her pet. Sharing the post, she had captioned it, "That time of year again."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Last month, Janhvi's step-brother Arjun Kapoor, step-sister Anshula Kapoor, cousin Rhea Kapoor and her husband Karan Boolani had tested positive for Covid-19. Several other celebrities including Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Sussanne Khan, Lata Mangeshkar, John Abraham among others have contracted the virus.

Meanwhile, Janhvi will be seen next in Mili, backed by her father-filmmaker Boney Kapoor. She finished shooting for the film last month. The survival thriller, directed by Mathukutty Xavier, is the remake of the 2019 Malayalam film Helen. Xavier had also helmed the original movie. Mili also features actors Manoj Pahwa and Sunny Kaushal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | Khushi Kapoor joins best friend Aaliyah Kashyap’s midnight birthday celebration virtually, wishes her ‘pumpkin’. See pic

Janhvi will also feature with actor Rajkummar in Mr and Mrs Mahi, directed and co-written by Sharan Sharma along with Nikhil Mehrotra. It will be produced by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions. Currently, the upcoming movie is slated to release on October 7, 2022.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON