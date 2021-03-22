Janhvi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday excited for Shanaya's Bollywood debut

Soon after Sanjay Kapoor's daughter, Shanaya Kapoor's acting debut was announced Monday morning, several Bollywood stars including her cousins, Janhvi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, and Arjun Kapoor, friends Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday shared their excitement her launch.

Janhvi shared a glimpse of the promo, shared by filmmaker Karan Johar, and wrote on her Instagram Stories, "That's my sister and she is going to kill it! Congratulations to the most confident, sassy, sparkly girl I know!"

Sanjay's brother, actor Anil Kapoor also congratulated Shanaya, "The beginning! All my best always!" His wife Sunita Kapoor also posted her congratulatory message on Instagram. Karisma Kapoor also wrote, "Wish you all the best!"

Earlier in the day, Karan had shared a video announcing Shanaya's debut and she could be seen posing in different outfits in it. Sharing pics from the video on her page, Shanaya wrote, "Woke up today with the most grateful heart! Here’s to a great journey ahead with the @dcatalent family. Excited to kickstart my FIRST FILM (ahhh!!) this July by @dharmamovies , can’t wait for you all to see what we’re up to! Stay tuned! #DCASquad."

Anshula dropped heart emojis on Shanaya's post, her close friend and Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan wrote, "so stunning." Ananya, Shanaya's close friend, also wrote, "My baby girl! Kill it shaanicakes." The actor's mother and Chunky Pandey's wife, Bhavana also commented, "Stunning !!!! All the best @shanayakapoor02." Amrita Arora, Neelam Kothari, Tanya Ghavri, Shashank Khaitan, and Malaika Arora also congratulated Shanaya and welcomed her to the movies.

Anshula also wrote in a separate post, "Congratulations my love! My baby is all grown up now. Onwards and upwards, Make the most of this kickass beginning."

Shanaya earlier worked with Karan and Janhvi on their recent outing, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The film landed online, due to the shutdown of movie halls, and had Shanaya working as an assistant director.