Janhvi Kapoor averts drama after her staff member prevents fan from taking a selfie, watch video
- Janhvi Kapoor was spotted at the Mumbai airport over the weekend. During her exit from the airport, her staff member stopped a fan from taking a picture with the actor. Janhvi tackled the situation calmly.
Janhvi Kapoor's staff member recently denied a fan who was trying to click a selfie with her at the airport. The actor flew to Mumbai from Chandigarh over the weekend and was seen making her way out of the arrival gate when the fan tried to take a snap with her.
In a video that surfaced online, Janvhi was seen posing with a fan before she was blindsided by a second fan attempting to take a picture. Her staff member immediately stopped him from taking the picture. Janhvi calmed her staff member before she walked back to the fan and took a selfie while maintaining social distancing. When a third fan joined in to take a picture, Janhvi warned him to stand a little far away, as he wasn't wearing his mask.
Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas: I want to take on more roles that make me nervous and uncomfortable
In other videos from the airport, Janhvi was seen cutting a birthday cake with the paparazzi present at the venue. After the cake-cutting, a photographer offered her a rose.
Janhvi turned 26 on March 6. On the occasion, her sister Khushi took to Instagram and shared a video of a young Janhvi twirling and dancing in their home. She also shared a picture edit featuring the two sisters and said, "Happy birthday to my everything (heart emoji) I love you always." Arjun Kapoor, in his birthday wish, said, "Happy birthday @janhvikapoor !!! I can’t promise much except like this picture you shall always have my support & hand wherever you go & whichever path you seek.."
Janhvi's half-sister Anshula Kapoor promised to put sisters before misters. She shared a picture of them and said, "you are so much stronger and braver than you give yourself credit for and there’s nothing in this world that you can’t conquer when you set your mind to it. You find joy in all the hidden corners and in the littlest of things - and that’s something I hope I can learn from you. You love with all your heart and you deserve all the joyful, sunshiny love the universe has to offer in multitude! May you realize every dream you dream, may you unleash your magic in all its glory without holding anything back, May you always be surrounded by laughter, yummy food, palkova, hugs and happiness.. I hope you always feel a force field around yourself that lets you know that you are loved, you are safe, and you’re not alone. I love you with all my heart."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kriti Sanon takes a tumble and almost falls to the ground, fans blame her heels
- Kriti Sanon slipped and almost fell before a posing session for the paparazzi on Monday. Watch the video here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Janhvi Kapoor averts drama after her staff member prevents fan from taking a pic
- Janhvi Kapoor was spotted at the Mumbai airport over the weekend. During her exit from the airport, her staff member stopped a fan from taking a picture with the actor. Janhvi tackled the situation calmly.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Parineeti Chopra opens up about replacing Shraddha Kapoor in Saina
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Women’s Day 2021: Boney Kapoor pays tribute to late wife Sridevi, daughters
- Boney Kapoor said that he was fortunate to have 'some of the strongest women in the world' in his life -- late wife Sridevi, and daughters Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Divorce may be cancelled, but Nawazuddin and his wife aren't living together
- Despite cancelling divorce proceedings, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife, Aaliya, has said that they aren't yet living with each other.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Raj is all praise for his 'strong and independent' wife Shilpa on Women's Day
- Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra shared a funny and cute video of the two of them to celebrate his wife and an 'amazing role model'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra Jonas: I want to take on more roles that make me nervous and uncomfortable
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Priyanka stood up for Meghan Markle, slammed 'racist' treatment by media
- In the past, Priyanka Chopra stood up for her friend, Meghan Markle, and called the treatment of her by the press 'racist'. Here's what she had said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Darsheel Safary: Want to explore the darker side of characters
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After Kareena shares first picture of second baby, Karisma and Malaika react
- Kareena Kapoor's friends and family members reacted to her Women's Day post, in which she shared the first picture of her second son.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taapsee Pannu on Income Tax raid: ‘I was wondering who is giving me ₹5 crore’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saina Trailer: Parineeti Chopra is ready to break the Great Wall of China
- On the occasion of International Women's Day, Parineeti Chopra released the trailer of her upcoming sports-themed movie Saina. She plays the role of badminton champion Saina Nehwal.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sunny Leone, who got hate mails at 21, is now enjoying her 'dream life'
- Sunny Leone, in a new video shared on Instagram, gave a glimpse into her journey from being boycotted at awards shows and facing criticism to professional success and personal happiness.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Varun’s fans interrupt Bhediya shoot, he climbs atop car to address them. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Madhuri Dixit wishes son Ryan on his 16th birthday: 'You fill my heart with joy'
- Madhuri Dixit took to social media to wish her son Ryan as he turned 16. She also posted pictures of other family members on the occasion.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox