Janhvi Kapoor averts drama after her staff member prevents fan from taking a selfie, watch video

Janhvi Kapoor's staff member recently denied a fan who was trying to click a selfie with her at the airport. The actor flew to Mumbai from Chandigarh over the weekend and was seen making her way out of the arrival gate when the fan tried to take a snap with her.

In a video that surfaced online, Janvhi was seen posing with a fan before she was blindsided by a second fan attempting to take a picture. Her staff member immediately stopped him from taking the picture. Janhvi calmed her staff member before she walked back to the fan and took a selfie while maintaining social distancing. When a third fan joined in to take a picture, Janhvi warned him to stand a little far away, as he wasn't wearing his mask.

In other videos from the airport, Janhvi was seen cutting a birthday cake with the paparazzi present at the venue. After the cake-cutting, a photographer offered her a rose.





Janhvi turned 26 on March 6. On the occasion, her sister Khushi took to Instagram and shared a video of a young Janhvi twirling and dancing in their home. She also shared a picture edit featuring the two sisters and said, "Happy birthday to my everything (heart emoji) I love you always." Arjun Kapoor, in his birthday wish, said, "Happy birthday @janhvikapoor !!! I can’t promise much except like this picture you shall always have my support & hand wherever you go & whichever path you seek.."

Janhvi's half-sister Anshula Kapoor promised to put sisters before misters. She shared a picture of them and said, "you are so much stronger and braver than you give yourself credit for and there’s nothing in this world that you can’t conquer when you set your mind to it. You find joy in all the hidden corners and in the littlest of things - and that’s something I hope I can learn from you. You love with all your heart and you deserve all the joyful, sunshiny love the universe has to offer in multitude! May you realize every dream you dream, may you unleash your magic in all its glory without holding anything back, May you always be surrounded by laughter, yummy food, palkova, hugs and happiness.. I hope you always feel a force field around yourself that lets you know that you are loved, you are safe, and you’re not alone. I love you with all my heart."

