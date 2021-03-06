Janhvi Kapoor reveals the most important life lesson mom Sridevi imbibed in her
- Actor Janhvi Kapoor, who turned 24 on Saturday, has spoken about the most valuable life lessons she learned from her parents, Boney Kapoor and Sridevi.
Actor Janhvi Kapoor has spoken about the most valuable lesson she learned from her parents, film producer Boney Kapoor and the late actor Sridevi. Sridevi died three years ago, months before Janhvi made her acting debut.
In an interview on her birthday, the actor said that she and her sister, Khushi, have been taught to be kind regardless of the situation.
She told Filmfare, “I think the one thing that my parents have taught me which I'll always follow, no matter what the circumstance, is to be nice to people. I think mom and Pappa are very dignified people and very respectful of others. One thing that I respect about them is that they've never encouraged jealousy or frustration and always taught us to be happy for other people."
She continued, "They've taught us to keep our heads down and concentrate on our work. You know, more often than not, you're presented with an opportunity where you either succumb to your ego or take the higher road and I've always seen them take the high road. That's something that I really value that they've inculcated in me and Khushi.”
On Janhvi's birthday, Khushi took to Instagram to share an old video of her dancing. She also shared a bunch of pictures of the two of them together.
Also read: Janhvi Kapoor on why she can't watch mother Sridevi's Chaalbaaz: 'They were very mean to her'
Janhvi, who most recently appeared in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, will soon be seen in the horror-comedy Roohi. After that, she will star opposite Kartik Aaryan in Dostana 2. “It has been fun. We shot for about 25 days. Over a year ago, actually, and I really enjoyed it. I am looking forward to getting back on set. It has been a good experience working with Kartik. Like I said, it is a fun film, and he does humour and comedy extremely well,” she said in an interview with Hindustan Times.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena recaps first year on Instagram in nostalgic post, but fans want baby pic
- Fans clamoured for any new detail about Kareena Kapoor's new baby, after she posted a year-in-recap post on Instagram.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Janhvi Kapoor reveals the most important life lesson mom Sridevi imbibed in her
- Actor Janhvi Kapoor, who turned 24 on Saturday, has spoken about the most valuable life lessons she learned from her parents, Boney Kapoor and Sridevi.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ranveer Singh wishes Rohan Shrestha happy birthday with unseen throwback pic
- Ranveer Singh took to Instagram and shared an old picture featuring Rohan Shrestha on the photographer's birthday. The photo was taken when they were 14.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gul Panag hailed for refusing to answer question about Kangana: 'Take my smile'
- "I will not make the statement you want me to, take my smile instead," said Gul Panag, refusing to comment on statements made by several celebrities about the farmers' protest, in a video being widely shared online.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana admits she's having 'bad day of cramps' after lashing out at Taapsee
- Actor Kangana Ranaut has said that she hasn't taken a single holiday in 2021, and has worked through her periods.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Swara, Richa stand in support of Taapsee and Anurag after I-T raids
- Actors Swara Bhasker, Richa Chadha, Tisca Chopra, Satyadeep Misra, Rajshri Deshpande and others took to social media to voice their support for Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Janhvi had revealed how mom Sridevi never wanted her to be in the movies
- Janhvi Kapoor had once revealed how her mother did not want her to join films. Sridevi felt her older daughter would not be able to survive in the industry.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
See Ranbir Kapoor's transformation into an old man in these BTS photos
- New behind-the-scenes photos from the sets of an advertisment capture Ranbir Kapoor's transformation into an old man.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rhea's lawyer says they'll have 'last laugh', calls charge sheet 'damp squib'
- Actor Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde has called the 12000-page charge sheet filed by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case a 'damp squib'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gauahar Khan shares video of her father, a day after his death
- Gauahar Khan has shared a video of her father, recalling the 'most favourite memory' of her life. The actor's father died on Friday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nafisa Ali digs out stunning throwback pics from when she was 20, see here
- Actor and politician Nafisa Ali has shared some glorious pictures from her youth. Needless to say, she looks beautiful in them. Check them out here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Success is when people accept you for what you are: Yami Gautam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Little Janhvi Kapoor twirls in unseen childhood video shared by Khushi
- Janhvi Kapoor rang in her birthday on Saturday. On the occasion, the actor's sister Khushi took to Instagram and shared a video of a little Janhvi dancing in the house.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nawazuddin reacts to wife Aaliya withdrawing divorce notice against him
- Nawazuddin Siddiqui has commented after his wife, Aaliya, halted divorce proceedings against him. The couple has said that their priority is their children.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anurag Kashyap returns to Instagram after I-T raid with message for his 'haters'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox