Janhvi Kapoor blushes as she waits for mystery man to call her back, says he's a 'back foot person'

A running gag in Janhvi Kapoor's episode of Social Media Star was the mystery person she was talking to the whole time. On several occasions during the episode, Janhvi kept checking her phone, much to the curiosity of host Janice Sequera and co-guest Kusha Kapila.

It began when Janice got a call and Janhvi wryly commented, “At least someone is getting calls.” Kusha commented, “Oh, is that a public call-out for boyfriends?” Janhvi explained that it's a ‘taunt’ and that ‘the person who needs to understand will understand’. When the others asked who this 'person' was that wasn't calling her back, she said, “No, no, he's my…” but stopped abruptly.

Kusha asked her why she isn't getting that call back that she wants, and Janhvi explained, “I think there are two types of people in the world. Some people play on the front foot, some people play on the back foot and some idiots don’t know if they want to play on the front or back and they miss the ball. I play on the front foot.” Janhvi said that the ‘said person’ is a ‘back foot person' and that she expects ‘at least five or six’ calls through the day.

“If you're calling me twice a day, that's bare minimum,” she said. At one point, when the person Janhvi was talking to finally called back, all three cheered and giggled. At the end of the episode, Janhvi said that she had ‘too much fun, unless he really doesn’t call me back, then I'll seem like a loser this whole episode'. But, Janhvi added, ‘he did call me, so it's fine'.

Also read: Janhvi Kapoor asked Sridevi the spelling of her name, she spelt it wrong too. Check out hilarious story

Janhvi made her film debut with Dhadak in 2018. She has since appeared in director Zoya Akhtar's short in Ghost Stories, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, and Roohi.