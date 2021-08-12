Man confuses Khushi Kapoor for Janhvi Kapoor at the airport, watch how she reacted

Khushi Kapoor was on Thursday spotted catching a flight from Mumbai. Producer Boney Kapoor and late actor Sridevi's younger daughter was travelling after spending over three months in Mumbai with her family.

Khushi Kapoor was dressed in a white spaghetti top with matching white pants and a checked shirt for her flight. She tied her hair up and wore a pink mask. As she made her way to the entrance, a person reached out to her, requesting for a picture. However, the unidentified fellow traveller approached her assuming that she was Janhvi Kapoor.

The person was heard requesting the picture for his daughter. However, Khushi smiled beneath her mask and informed the person, "I'm not Janhvi." The paparazzi also helped clarify the confusion.

Earlier in the day, Janhvi too was spotted at the airport. She dressed in an all-white outfit however she couldn't pose for the paparazzi since she was running late for her flight.

Khushi and Janhvi have spent most of the summer together. The 20-year-old returned from the United States in April, where she is currently pursuing her higher studies. She is a student of the New York Film Academy and hopes to follow her sister and late mother's footsteps into acting.

Last year, a video of Khushi talking about her aspirations and family went viral. In the clip, she had said, "Hi, I am Khushi Kapoor. My family is in the business but I have always just looked from afar. I would definitely love to work with my family at some point in the future. I would like to prove myself and prove my place before I jump into working with my family. There’s really no other way to go about it than to immerse yourself into it."

Boney too has confirmed that his younger daughter is eyeing the film industry. However, he clarified that he wouldn't be launching her. "I have the resources, but I would rather have someone else launch her because I am her father and one tends to get indulgent. You can’t afford to do that as a filmmaker and nor is it good for the actor. I would want Khushi to find her own footing. She will be launched by someone I respect and someone I feel secure and safe about," he previously told a leading daily.