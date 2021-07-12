Janhvi Kapoor blushes when she's asked who she's texting on talk show, watch

Actor Janhvi Kapoor stopped by to shoot for an episode of the talk show Social Media Star on Sunday. A behind-the-scenes video shot on the set of the show by host Janice Sequera, showed Janhvi busy on her phone, much to Janice and the others' suspicion.

Janhvi could be seen wearing a beige bodycon dress as she sat on a couch, across from Janice, and seemed to be buried in her phone. "Janhvi. Janhvi, you're being rude! You're being rude!" Janice said to her, in a video shared on Instagram Stories. "Who are you texting? Oh my God," she added, as Janhvi blushed.

The other guest on the show, influencer Kusha Kapila, captured the exchange from another angle. She was sitting next to Janhvi on the same couch. She also took to Instagram Stories to post the video. "Kisse text kar rahe ho, bata do (Who are you texting, tell us)," Kusha said in her video. "Janice, who do you think she's texting?" she added, turning the camera to the host, who was also shooting.

Fans reacted to the video in the comments section of a post shared on Janhvi's fan account. "She is soooooo cute.....I luv her sooooooooooo much," one person commented. "Uff," wrote another fan.

Janhvi, the daughter of producer Boney Kapoor and the late actor Sridevi, made her acting debut with 2018's Dhadak, opposite Ishaan Khatter. She followed it up with a starring role in Zoya Akhtar's short film in the Netflix anthology series Ghost Stories. Last year, Janhvi was seen in Sharan Saxena's Netflix drama, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Earlier this year, she appeared in the horror-comedy Roohi, which became the first major Hindi film to get a theatrical release after cinemas were allowed to open at full capacity amid the coronavirus pandemic. She has Good Luck Jerry and Dostana 2 in the pipeline