Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Janhvi Kapoor poses in sports bra and shorts for new photoshoot, fans say ‘damn’
Janhvi Kapoor shared pictures from a new photoshoot on Instagram.
Janhvi Kapoor shared pictures from a new photoshoot on Instagram.
bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor poses in sports bra and shorts for new photoshoot, fans say ‘damn’

Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram to share pictures from a new photoshoot. She got a lot of compliments from her fans.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 05, 2021 03:13 PM IST

Actor Janhvi Kapoor dropped pictures from a new photoshoot online. In the images, she was seen posing in a white sports bra and shorts. She also wore an oversized light blue denim jacket with a frayed hem.

Sharing the images on her Instagram page, Janhvi Kapoor simply used a white heart emoji as her caption. Her aunt Maheep Kapoor and celebrity stylist Lakshmi Lehr dropped fire emojis on the post.

Fans also showered love. “Damn!” one wrote, while another commented, “Wow mam so gorg.” A third said, “Uffff no words yrrr.” A fourth wrote, “Looking cool in white.” Adjectives such as ‘fabulous’, ‘hot’, ‘beautiful’, ‘cute’ and ‘glamorous’ were also used for her.

Last week, Janhvi teased a mystery project with her half-brother, actor Arjun Kapoor. Both of them took to Instagram Stories to share a goofy boomerang video. Arjun posted the clip with the caption, “What are we upto? Any guesses?” He added the hashtag ‘wait for it’. ​Janhvi shared the video with the stickers ‘coming soon’ and ‘something exciting’.

Also read: Harry Potter actor Jessie Cave recalls ‘uncomfortable’ Deathly Hallows experience after gaining weight

Janhvi made her Bollywood debut with Shashank Khaitan’s Dhadak in 2018, opposite Ishaan Khatter. She followed it up with a role in Zoya Akhtar’s segment in the Netflix anthology Ghost Stories. Post that, she was seen in the titular role in the biopic Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, directed by Sharan Sharma. The film was at the centre of a controversy for allegedly showing the Indian Air Force in a poor light.

Most recently, Janhvi acted in Hardik Mehta’s horror-comedy Roohi, alongside Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. The film got a compromised theatrical release due to the Covid-19 pandemic and earned 16.41 crore in its opening week. Her upcoming projects include Dostana 2, Good Luck Jerry and Takht.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
janhvi kapoor
RELATED STORIES
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.