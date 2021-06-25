Janhvi Kapoor flaunts back in new photo, fan calls her ‘so hot’

Janhvi Kapoor treated fans to a new picture of her. Taking to Instagram Stories, she shared a monochrome photo, in which she was seen looking back at the camera. Her back was on display as she appeared to be wearing a backless top. Her hair, left loose, was styled in soft curls.

The picture was widely shared by Janhvi Kapoor’s fan clubs. On one such post, fans dropped several compliments. One wrote, “she’s SO HOT”, while another commented, “Pls stop starring or i am already dead.” A third called the photo ‘very nice’.





Earlier this week, Janhvi cracked fans up with a goofy dance to Sean Paul’s chart-topper Temperature. She was joined by her ‘Aksa gang’, with whom she has featured in several fun videos in the past.

In the video, Janhvi could be seen twerking, dancing with footwear in her hands, and even giving one of her team members a piggyback ride. Her half-brother Arjun Kapoor commented on her post, “Ummm this needs a separate whole dinner to discuss.”

Janhvi was recently seen in Hardik Mehta’s horror-comedy Roohi, alongside Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. The film got a compromised theatrical release due to the Covid-19 pandemic and earned ₹16.41 crore in its opening week. Her upcoming projects include Dostana 2, Good Luck Jerry and Takht.

Janhvi in a recent interview with Hindustan Times talked about the criticism she faces for being a star kid and admitted that there is a ‘discrepancy and inequality in terms of opportunity’. She said, “The only thing I can do is work doubly hard and push myself that much more to justify the privilege that I have. I don’t want to give up on the privilege, I can’t pass on the opportunity because I love what I do. But I need to give them a reason to love me and I understand that. I am glad that they are not going easy on me, they have no reason to. They probably know ten other people who they think are more talented than me, who might not get the opportunities that I get. So I need to recognise that and I need to prove to them that I am worthy of it, which I will.”

