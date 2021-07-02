Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor share goofy clips to tease their upcoming project: 'What are we upto?'

Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor shared boomerang videos on their respective Instagram Stories to tease an upcoming collaboration. The half-siblings appeared to be on a set where they shot the videos. The duo was seen standing against a wall filled with numerous framed posters.

In the video, Arjun Kapoor was seen wearing an all-black ensemble while Janhvi Kapoor sported a white crop-top with grey shorts and an overcoat. The duo was pumped about their upcoming collaboration. Arjun shared the video with the caption, "What are we upto? Any guesses?" He added the hashtag, "Wait for it." ​Janhvi shared the video with the stickers "coming soon" and "something exciting".

Arjun Kapoor is the son of Boney Kapoor and Mona Shourie Kapoor whereas Janhvi Kapoor is the daughter of Boney and his second wife, late actor Sridevi. Arjun and Janhvi have grown closer in recent years. They are often seen commenting on each others' social media posts and gushing about each other.

Last month, Arjun and Janhvi were seen having dinner with their father and sisters, Anshula Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, on the occasion of Father's Day. They had shared pictures from their dinner reunion on their Instagram Stories. Last weekend, Janhvi had also penned a sweet birthday note as Arjun turned 36.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, she had shared a picture of the duo and wrote, "Arjun Kapoor, it's ur birthday!!! And your year thank you for teaching me so fast how much fun it is to have such a great brother. Thnx always for the gyaan but thnx more for the reality checks and food posts love u and ennnnnjjjjjoy."

Janhvi was last seen in the horror-comedy film Roohi. The actor starred alongside Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma, and the film received a compromised release owing to the pandemic. Janhvi will next appear in Good Luck Jerry. She wrapped the filming of the movie earlier this year. She also had Dostana 2 in the pipeline however the movie has been put on the backburner due to recasting.

Meanwhile, Arjun had two releases this year. He was praised for his performance in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. Soon after, he appeared in Sardar Ka Grandson. The actor has Bhoot Police and Ek Villain 2 in the pipeline.