Janhvi Kapoor brings back Shamur in Roohi song Nadiyon Paar, fans say the actor has 'improved a lot'. Watch

Janhvi Kapoor is back with her second dance number, titled Nadiyon Paar, from the film Roohi. It is a remixed version of hit Shamur song Let The Music Play.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 12:12 PM IST
Janhvi Kapoor in a still from Roohi song Nadiyon Paar.

Janhvi Kapoor, who plays a ghost in the upcoming film Roohi, has shared a new dance number from the film. Titled Nadiyon Paar (Let The Music Play Again), the song is a remixed version of Shamur's hit number Let The Music Play.

The song opens with Janhvi arriving in a shimmery gold blouse and slit skirt, awakening sleeping ghosts with a drop of her blood. She goes on to show some energetic dance moves in a haunted haveli.

The new version has been composed by Sachin-Jigar and has additional vocals by the music composer duo, along with Rashmeet Kaur and IP Singh. The original song was sung by the band Shamur and written and composed by Emanuele Marascia and Alessandro Murru.

Katrina Kaif reacted to the song on Instagram with a heart and fire emoji. Actor Sharmin Segal reacted, "Broooo" with several fire emojis. A fan commented to the song on YouTube, "I won't say anything about remake as jhanvi Kapoor has done really a good job." Another said, "Thank god they didn't ruin the original song and kept its charm, amazed and stunned by janhvi's performance." Many also pointed our that the actor has "improved" a lot. "Janvi really improved. Look at her expressions," said one of the viewers.

Janhvi had earlier unveiled another dance number, titled Panghat. She was seen in a dual role in the music video, as she wood her co-stars Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. The makers followed it with a soft romantic number, Kiston. It featured Rajkummar and Janhvi's love story and how it develops under spooky circumstances.

Roohi was previously called Roohi Afza and then was changed to Roohi Afzana. It is a horror-comedy directed by Hardik Mehta. It is set to hit the theatres on March 11.

