Shraddha Kapoor dances to Kamariya as she rings in 34th birthday in Maldives. Watch

Shraddha Kapoor is in Maldives for the wedding of her cousin Priyaank Sharma and also happens to celebrate her 34th birthday on Wednesday amid the wedding festivities. A video of the actor grooving to Stree song Kamariya on her birthday eve has appeared online.

Shraddha can be seen dressed in a breezy maxi dress, dancing with her clan, including Priyank and his bride Shaza Morani as the DJ plays the song Kamariya from her 2018 film Stree. The song featured Nora Fatehi who performed the special dance number.

Shraddha recently shared a glimpse of one of her wedding looks on Instagram. She shared a video from the beachside and captioned it with the special wedding #ShazaSharmaGayi. She is seen twirling in a aqua blue floral lehenga with the blue sea in the background. She had donned the look for the haldi ceremony of Priyank and Shaza.

Priyank is the son of Shraddha's actor aunt Padmini Kolhapure. Her brother Siddhanth Kapoor and rumoured boyfriend Rohan Shrestha have also accompanied her to the Maldives.

Priyaank and Shaza had a court wedding in early February, which was followed by a party for friends and family. Rohan is a photographer and was also seen at the wedding party in February.

Shraddha is also rumoured to be planning to tie the knot with Rohan soon. Varun Dhawan had hinted, while thanking friends for congratulating him on his wedding, that Rohan might be next in line to get married.

Shraddha was last seen in Baaghi 3. She will now be seen as a naagin in her next. Announcing the project in October last year, Shraddha had tweeted, "It’s an absolute delight for me to play a Naagin on screen. I have grown up watching, admiring, and idolising Sridevi ma'am's Nagina and Nigahen and have always wanted to play a similar role rooted in Indian traditional folklore (sic)."

