Priyanka Chopra steps out for a walk in London, flashes necklace from sister-in-law Danielle Jonas' collection

  • Priyanka Chopra and mother Madhu Chopra were recently spotted taking a walk on a London street. The actor is in the UK for the shooting of spy series, Citadel.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 09:50 AM IST

Priyanka Chopra is in London for the shooting for her next project, Citadel. She was recently spotted on a walk in the city with mother Madhu Chopra.

Pictures of the two enjoying some quiet time together have appeared online. While Priyanka was seen in a white shirt and pyjamas, paired with an oversize cream trench coat, her mother wore a long winter jacket.

Priyanka's locket is from her sister-in-law, jewellery designer Danielle Jonas' collection. Danielle is the wife of Nick Jonas' elder brother, Kevin Jonas.

Earlier this week, Priyanka had shared a selfie in the same ensemble. She had captioned it, "That fit tho.. #sundayfunday."

Priyanka, who has been in London for over a month due to her shoot schedules and the lockdown, continues to remain connected with husband Nick, who is in the US. She had recently conducted an Instagram live with her fans in which she later stepped out of her vanity van, wearing Nick's green jacket.

The Bajirao Mastani actor recently surprised Nick with a thoughtful gift. He took to Instagram and posted a clip from their Los Angeles home which was decorated with balloons that read 'Congratulations, Nick'. The video also showcased an arch of balloons spelled out as 'SNL' in their living room. Nick debuted as host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live.

Also read: Tiger Shroff birthday dinner: Disha Patani-Krishna Shroff walk hand in hand, mom Ayesha joins them too

Expressing his happiness of receiving the sweet surprise, Nick said in the video, "So, this happened," and then went on to give his fans a good look at the actor's surprise for him. He captioned the video as "My wife surprised me (all the way from London) with this today. thank you @priyankachopra you're the best. SNL here we come!."

