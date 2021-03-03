Priyanka Chopra steps out for a walk in London, flashes necklace from sister-in-law Danielle Jonas' collection
- Priyanka Chopra and mother Madhu Chopra were recently spotted taking a walk on a London street. The actor is in the UK for the shooting of spy series, Citadel.
Priyanka Chopra is in London for the shooting for her next project, Citadel. She was recently spotted on a walk in the city with mother Madhu Chopra.
Pictures of the two enjoying some quiet time together have appeared online. While Priyanka was seen in a white shirt and pyjamas, paired with an oversize cream trench coat, her mother wore a long winter jacket.
Priyanka's locket is from her sister-in-law, jewellery designer Danielle Jonas' collection. Danielle is the wife of Nick Jonas' elder brother, Kevin Jonas.
Earlier this week, Priyanka had shared a selfie in the same ensemble. She had captioned it, "That fit tho.. #sundayfunday."
Priyanka, who has been in London for over a month due to her shoot schedules and the lockdown, continues to remain connected with husband Nick, who is in the US. She had recently conducted an Instagram live with her fans in which she later stepped out of her vanity van, wearing Nick's green jacket.
The Bajirao Mastani actor recently surprised Nick with a thoughtful gift. He took to Instagram and posted a clip from their Los Angeles home which was decorated with balloons that read 'Congratulations, Nick'. The video also showcased an arch of balloons spelled out as 'SNL' in their living room. Nick debuted as host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live.
Also read: Tiger Shroff birthday dinner: Disha Patani-Krishna Shroff walk hand in hand, mom Ayesha joins them too
Expressing his happiness of receiving the sweet surprise, Nick said in the video, "So, this happened," and then went on to give his fans a good look at the actor's surprise for him. He captioned the video as "My wife surprised me (all the way from London) with this today. thank you @priyankachopra you're the best. SNL here we come!."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Inside Priyaank, Shaza Morani's wedding: See Shraddha's toast, first dance
- Priyaank Sharma and Shaza Morani hosted a Christian-style wedding ceremony in the Maldives this week. The couple exchanged their vows at a beach ceremony, and danced to Ed Sheeran's Perfect.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amazon issues apology for Tandav, Fans say Heropanti 2 poster is like Hitman
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana shames modern achievers for wearing 'torn jeans', Twitter unearths pics
- Twitter users reacted after Kangana Ranaut shamed 'achievers' of today for wearing 'torn American jeans and rags like blouses'. Some found pictures of Kangana herself wearing the clothes that she described.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sunny finds husband wearing nothing but a hat, shoots video for world to see
- Sunny Leone 'found' husband Daniel Weber wearing nothing but a strategically placed hat, and decided to shoot a video of him for her Instagram followers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Flight trailer: Mohit Chadda stars in airborne thriller
- The trailer for Flight, a new film starring Mohit Chadda, has been released. Watch here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shabana Azmi shares rare black and white throwback pic, see here
- Shabana Azmi shared a rare throwback picture from the golden era. While there are number of well-known faces in the picture, she mentioned how she failed to recall who the Soviets were in the picture.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shraddha Kapoor dances to Kamariya as she rings in 34th birthday in Maldives
- A video of Shraddha grooving to Stree song Kamariya during her birthday celebrations in Maldives has appeared online.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ibrahim lets his hair down at wedding of Capt Amarinder Singh's granddaughter
- Ibrahim Ali Khan attended the wedding of Punjab CM Amarinder Singh's granddaughter recently, and pictures of him having a good time have surfaced online.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka steps out for a walk in London, flashes pendant
- Priyanka Chopra and mother Madhu Chopra were recently spotted taking a walk on a London street. The actor is in the UK for the shooting of spy series, Citadel.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tiger birthday dinner: Disha-Krishna walk hand in hand, mom joins them too
- Tiger Shroff, mom Ayesha Shroff, sister Krishna Shroff and rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani came together for the actor's birthday dinner.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Shraddha was proud of Shakti, wanted him as her dad in next birth too
- Shraddha Kapoor turns 34 on Wednesday and to celebrate we are revisiting the time she told her father, Shakti Kapoor, how proud she was of him.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Watch baby Tiger Shroff calling for world peace, in throwback video on birthday
- Here's a video of almost-baby Tiger Shroff, taking to the stage with his father, Jackie, back in the early 1990s.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deepika's ad called out for plagiarism by Yeh Ballet director Sooni Taraporevala
- The creatives behind an apparel advertisement featuring Deepika Padukone have been accused of plagiarism by Yeh Ballet filmmaker Sooni Taraporevala, who has called the incident 'intellectual theft'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fans aren't fooled by Tiger's Heropanti 2 look, point out similarities to Hitman
- Fans have once again spotted similarities between Tiger Shroff's character in Heropanti 2, and Agent 47 in the Hitman video game series. A new poster for the film debuted on Tuesday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kajol's Devi turns 1, she says the film brings 'a lump to my throat till today'
- Kajol celebrated the completion of one year of her short film, Devi. She mentioned how the film could still make her emotional.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox