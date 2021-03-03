Tiger Shroff birthday dinner: Disha Patani-Krishna Shroff walk hand in hand, mom Ayesha joins them too
- Tiger Shroff, mom Ayesha Shroff, sister Krishna Shroff and rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani came together for the actor's birthday dinner.
Tiger Shroff's birthday celebration was a family affair with not one but two family dinners. Rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani was also part of the clan. After a dinner outing on Monday, they stepped out to celebrate his birthday on Tuesday with yet another dinner outing.
A video of them walking out of a popular restaurant has been shared online. It shows Tiger in a sleeveless white tee and denims walking ahead of the ladies and greeting the paparazzi with a namaste. He is then followed by Ayesha who is seen talking to Ana Singh while BFFs Krishna and Disha walk behind them hand in hand. Disha and Krishna are best friends and were even twinning in crop tops and black track pants on the occasion. While Krishna chose a black top, Disha opted for a maroon velvet one.
During the day, Tiger had stepped out of his residence for a cake-cutting ceremony with the paparazzi. Multiple cakes were placed on a table on the occasion.
Tiger marked his 31st birthday by releasing the first poster of his next, Heropanti and its release date. The film is set to release theatrically on December 3 this year. Heropanti, which released in 2014, marked the Bollywood debut of Tiger and actor Kriti Sanon. The sequel will star Tara Sutaria as the female lead.
Also read: Watch baby Tiger Shroff calling for world peace, in throwback video on birthday
The Baaghi actor took to Instagram and made the announcement: "My first love is back- action, thrill, like never before! Lets celebrate this one together on the 3rd of December in cinemas."
While the first instalment was directed by Sabbir Khan, the sequel will be helmed by director-choreographer Ahmed Khan. Heropanti 2 is backed by filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala and written by Rajat Arora. The film was announced last year, with July 2021 as its release date but was pushed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka steps out for a walk in London, flashes pendant
- Priyanka Chopra and mother Madhu Chopra were recently spotted taking a walk on a London street. The actor is in the UK for the shooting of spy series, Citadel.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tiger birthday dinner: Disha-Krishna walk hand in hand, mom joins them too
- Tiger Shroff, mom Ayesha Shroff, sister Krishna Shroff and rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani came together for the actor's birthday dinner.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Shraddha was proud of Shakti, wanted him as her dad in next birth too
- Shraddha Kapoor turns 34 on Wednesday and to celebrate we are revisiting the time she told her father, Shakti Kapoor, how proud she was of him.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Watch baby Tiger Shroff calling for world peace, in throwback video on birthday
- Here's a video of almost-baby Tiger Shroff, taking to the stage with his father, Jackie, back in the early 1990s.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deepika's ad called out for plagiarism by Yeh Ballet director Sooni Taraporevala
- The creatives behind an apparel advertisement featuring Deepika Padukone have been accused of plagiarism by Yeh Ballet filmmaker Sooni Taraporevala, who has called the incident 'intellectual theft'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fans aren't fooled by Tiger's Heropanti 2 look, point out similarities to Hitman
- Fans have once again spotted similarities between Tiger Shroff's character in Heropanti 2, and Agent 47 in the Hitman video game series. A new poster for the film debuted on Tuesday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kajol's Devi turns 1, she says the film brings 'a lump to my throat till today'
- Kajol celebrated the completion of one year of her short film, Devi. She mentioned how the film could still make her emotional.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter fact-checks Parineeti's Saina biopic for incorrect serve on poster
- Several Twitter users pointed out that the poster for the upcoming Saina Nehwal biopic, starring Parineeti Chopra, appears to show an incorrect serve action.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
John Abraham, Disha Patani on Ek Villain Returns sets. See pics
- John Abraham and Disha Patani have begun working on their upcoming film, Ek Villain Returns. See pics.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, his mom Ayesha step out for quiet dinner, see pics
- Tiger Shroff, who turned a year older on Tuesday, was spotted with rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani and his mother Ayesha Dutt on a dinner outing.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After calling out Sushant's fans, Ankita Lokhande parties with Rashami Desai
- Ankita Lokhande has shared several pictures and videos from a house party she had with Rashami Desai on Monday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shaza Morani, Priyaank Sharma's Hindu wedding postponed with just days to go
- Shaza Morani and Priyaank Sharma's Hindu wedding ceremony has been postponed, in light of the increase in Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra. The couple and their families and friends are currently in the Maldives.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After reunion with grandma Sharmila in Pataudi, Inaaya goes on walk with Soha
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Divya Dutta rejects 'supporting actor' label, says men are called 'versatile'
- Divya Dutta has expressed her displeasure at being labeled as a supporting actor, insisting she loves playing all kinds of roles.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Parineeti Chopra's Saina Nehwal biopic gets release date, watch teaser
- Actor Parineeti Chopra's long-awaited biopic of badminton ace Saina Nehwal has been given a release date. Watch the first teaser here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox