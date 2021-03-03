IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Tiger Shroff birthday dinner: Disha Patani-Krishna Shroff walk hand in hand, mom Ayesha joins them too
Disha Patani and Krishna Shroff shared a sew pictures from Tiger Shroff's birthday dinner.
Disha Patani and Krishna Shroff shared a sew pictures from Tiger Shroff's birthday dinner.
bollywood

Tiger Shroff birthday dinner: Disha Patani-Krishna Shroff walk hand in hand, mom Ayesha joins them too

  • Tiger Shroff, mom Ayesha Shroff, sister Krishna Shroff and rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani came together for the actor's birthday dinner.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 09:04 AM IST

Tiger Shroff's birthday celebration was a family affair with not one but two family dinners. Rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani was also part of the clan. After a dinner outing on Monday, they stepped out to celebrate his birthday on Tuesday with yet another dinner outing.

A video of them walking out of a popular restaurant has been shared online. It shows Tiger in a sleeveless white tee and denims walking ahead of the ladies and greeting the paparazzi with a namaste. He is then followed by Ayesha who is seen talking to Ana Singh while BFFs Krishna and Disha walk behind them hand in hand. Disha and Krishna are best friends and were even twinning in crop tops and black track pants on the occasion. While Krishna chose a black top, Disha opted for a maroon velvet one.

During the day, Tiger had stepped out of his residence for a cake-cutting ceremony with the paparazzi. Multiple cakes were placed on a table on the occasion.

Tiger marked his 31st birthday by releasing the first poster of his next, Heropanti and its release date. The film is set to release theatrically on December 3 this year. Heropanti, which released in 2014, marked the Bollywood debut of Tiger and actor Kriti Sanon. The sequel will star Tara Sutaria as the female lead.

Also read: Watch baby Tiger Shroff calling for world peace, in throwback video on birthday

The Baaghi actor took to Instagram and made the announcement: "My first love is back- action, thrill, like never before! Lets celebrate this one together on the 3rd of December in cinemas."

While the first instalment was directed by Sabbir Khan, the sequel will be helmed by director-choreographer Ahmed Khan. Heropanti 2 is backed by filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala and written by Rajat Arora. The film was announced last year, with July 2021 as its release date but was pushed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tiger shroff heropanti 2 disha patani krishna shroff

Related Stories

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin enjoy their time together.(Instagram)
Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin enjoy their time together.(Instagram)
tv

Aly Goni shares pic with Jasmin Bhasin, says 'we are our own world'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 08:18 AM IST
  • Aly Goni has posted a new photo with close friend and Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant Jasmin Bhasin. Check it out here.
READ FULL STORY
Shraddha Kapoor is the daughter of actor Shakti Kapoor.
Shraddha Kapoor is the daughter of actor Shakti Kapoor.
bollywood

When Shraddha was proud of Shakti, wanted him as her dad in next birth too

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 07:12 AM IST
  • Shraddha Kapoor turns 34 on Wednesday and to celebrate we are revisiting the time she told her father, Shakti Kapoor, how proud she was of him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra in London.
Priyanka Chopra in London.
bollywood

Priyanka steps out for a walk in London, flashes pendant

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 09:50 AM IST
  • Priyanka Chopra and mother Madhu Chopra were recently spotted taking a walk on a London street. The actor is in the UK for the shooting of spy series, Citadel.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Disha Patani and Krishna Shroff shared a sew pictures from Tiger Shroff's birthday dinner.
Disha Patani and Krishna Shroff shared a sew pictures from Tiger Shroff's birthday dinner.
bollywood

Tiger birthday dinner: Disha-Krishna walk hand in hand, mom joins them too

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 09:04 AM IST
  • Tiger Shroff, mom Ayesha Shroff, sister Krishna Shroff and rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani came together for the actor's birthday dinner.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shraddha Kapoor is the daughter of actor Shakti Kapoor.
Shraddha Kapoor is the daughter of actor Shakti Kapoor.
bollywood

When Shraddha was proud of Shakti, wanted him as her dad in next birth too

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 07:12 AM IST
  • Shraddha Kapoor turns 34 on Wednesday and to celebrate we are revisiting the time she told her father, Shakti Kapoor, how proud she was of him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tiger Shroff turned 31 on Tuesday.
Tiger Shroff turned 31 on Tuesday.
bollywood

Watch baby Tiger Shroff calling for world peace, in throwback video on birthday

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 09:38 PM IST
  • Here's a video of almost-baby Tiger Shroff, taking to the stage with his father, Jackie, back in the early 1990s.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Deepika Padukone, in a still from the ad.
Deepika Padukone, in a still from the ad.
bollywood

Deepika's ad called out for plagiarism by Yeh Ballet director Sooni Taraporevala

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 08:29 PM IST
  • The creatives behind an apparel advertisement featuring Deepika Padukone have been accused of plagiarism by Yeh Ballet filmmaker Sooni Taraporevala, who has called the incident 'intellectual theft'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Heropanti 2 and Hitman movie posters, side-by-side.
The Heropanti 2 and Hitman movie posters, side-by-side.
bollywood

Fans aren't fooled by Tiger's Heropanti 2 look, point out similarities to Hitman

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 07:00 PM IST
  • Fans have once again spotted similarities between Tiger Shroff's character in Heropanti 2, and Agent 47 in the Hitman video game series. A new poster for the film debuted on Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Devi featured an ensemble cast including Kajol, Neha Dhupia, Shruti Haasan among others.
Devi featured an ensemble cast including Kajol, Neha Dhupia, Shruti Haasan among others.
bollywood

Kajol's Devi turns 1, she says the film brings 'a lump to my throat till today'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 06:27 PM IST
  • Kajol celebrated the completion of one year of her short film, Devi. She mentioned how the film could still make her emotional.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Parineeti Chopra plays Saina Nehwal in the biopic.
Parineeti Chopra plays Saina Nehwal in the biopic.
bollywood

Twitter fact-checks Parineeti's Saina biopic for incorrect serve on poster

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 06:15 PM IST
  • Several Twitter users pointed out that the poster for the upcoming Saina Nehwal biopic, starring Parineeti Chopra, appears to show an incorrect serve action.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Disha Patani and John Abraham on sets of Ek Villain Returns.(Instagram)
Disha Patani and John Abraham on sets of Ek Villain Returns.(Instagram)
bollywood

John Abraham, Disha Patani on Ek Villain Returns sets. See pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 06:06 PM IST
  • John Abraham and Disha Patani have begun working on their upcoming film, Ek Villain Returns. See pics.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani spotted after dinner on Monday night. (Varinder Chawla)
Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani spotted after dinner on Monday night. (Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, his mom Ayesha step out for quiet dinner, see pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 05:37 PM IST
  • Tiger Shroff, who turned a year older on Tuesday, was spotted with rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani and his mother Ayesha Dutt on a dinner outing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ankita Lokhande parties with Rashami Desai.
Ankita Lokhande parties with Rashami Desai.
bollywood

After calling out Sushant's fans, Ankita Lokhande parties with Rashami Desai

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 05:03 PM IST
  • Ankita Lokhande has shared several pictures and videos from a house party she had with Rashami Desai on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shaza Morani and Priyaank Sharma had a court marriage in February.
Shaza Morani and Priyaank Sharma had a court marriage in February.
bollywood

Shaza Morani, Priyaank Sharma's Hindu wedding postponed with just days to go

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 04:30 PM IST
  • Shaza Morani and Priyaank Sharma's Hindu wedding ceremony has been postponed, in light of the increase in Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra. The couple and their families and friends are currently in the Maldives.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sharmila Tagore met her granddaughter Inaaya after more than a year.
Sharmila Tagore met her granddaughter Inaaya after more than a year.
bollywood

After reunion with grandma Sharmila in Pataudi, Inaaya goes on walk with Soha

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 04:29 PM IST
Soha Ali Khan has shared new pictures and videos with her daughter Inaaya, as they took a walk around their ancestral home in Pataudi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Divya Dutta feels her career has been unconventional.
Divya Dutta feels her career has been unconventional.
bollywood

Divya Dutta rejects 'supporting actor' label, says men are called 'versatile'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 04:07 PM IST
  • Divya Dutta has expressed her displeasure at being labeled as a supporting actor, insisting she loves playing all kinds of roles.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Saina Nehwal biopic has long been in the making.
The Saina Nehwal biopic has long been in the making.
bollywood

Parineeti Chopra's Saina Nehwal biopic gets release date, watch teaser

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 03:20 PM IST
  • Actor Parineeti Chopra's long-awaited biopic of badminton ace Saina Nehwal has been given a release date. Watch the first teaser here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP