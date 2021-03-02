IND USA
Tiger Shroff turned 31 on Tuesday.
Watch baby Tiger Shroff calling for world peace, in throwback video on birthday

  • Here's a video of almost-baby Tiger Shroff, taking to the stage with his father, Jackie, back in the early 1990s.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 09:38 PM IST

A video of a very young Tiger Shroff is being recirculated online, among fans, on his birthday. The video shows Tiger, who looks less than five years old, on stage with his father, Jackie Shroff.

The video shows Jackie making a speech about children like Tiger being the future of the nation. "Love, peace, and unity," Jackie says in the video, are the key to ensuring a good future for children. The video ends with Jackie nudging Tiger to make the peace sign, which he does.


"Oh my heart," one fan wrote in the comments section. Others left heart emojis. Previously, another video of baby Tiger, taken at the 1990 Filmfare Awards, was widely shared online.

Tiger turned 31 on Tuesday, and celebrated with a quiet birthday dinner the evening prior. He was photographed with mother Ayesha Shroff, and rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani.

"I am blessed to have a son like Tiger, who is an inspiration to many. He inspires young kids to stay fit, be disciplined and give respect to all. I am very much proud of him," Jackie told The Times of India in a statement on Tiger's birthday.

Also read: Fans aren't fooled by Tiger Shroff's Heropanti 2 look, point out similarities to Hitman

Tiger marked the special day by unveiling a new poster for his upcoming film, Heropanti 2. He was last seen in Baaghi 3, which had to cut short its theatrical run because of the coronavirus pandemic last year. He will also appear in the fourth instalment of that series, and a Rambo remake, as well as a franchise-starter called Ganapath.

