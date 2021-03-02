IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Fans aren't fooled by Tiger Shroff's Heropanti 2 look, point out similarities to Hitman
The Heropanti 2 and Hitman movie posters, side-by-side.
The Heropanti 2 and Hitman movie posters, side-by-side.
bollywood

Fans aren't fooled by Tiger Shroff's Heropanti 2 look, point out similarities to Hitman

  • Fans have once again spotted similarities between Tiger Shroff's character in Heropanti 2, and Agent 47 in the Hitman video game series. A new poster for the film debuted on Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 07:00 PM IST

Despite being called out for exactly the same reason after its first poster debuted last year, a new Heropanti 2 poster is also being called out for having similarities to the Hitman video game franchise. The poster was shared online on Tuesday, on the occasion of actor Tiger Shroff's birthday.

In the film, a standalone sequel to the first Heropanti, itself a remake of the Telugu film Parugu, Tiger's character appears to be wearing an outfit similar to the one worn by Agent 47 in the Hitman games and films -- complete with a black suit, a red tie, and two guns.

"Hitman? Why?" one person commented on Tiger's Instagram post. "Hitman ka cover?" asked another. "You mean Hitman 2?" a third Instagram user joked. "Agent 47: Acha chalta hu duayon mei yaad rakhna (Keep me in your memories)," a fan wrote.

Hitman has been played on screen by Timothy Olyphant in a 2007 film, and then by Rupert Friend in a 2015 reboot.

The first poster for Heropanti 2 faced similar criticisms.
The first poster for Heropanti 2 faced similar criticisms.


Tiger made his acting debut with the first Heropanti, which received mixed-to-negative reviews. Reacting to the response, he'd told Hindustan Times at the time, "Yes, I have mixed feelings right now. I am a team player, so I'd have liked the film to get appreciated. At the same time, I worked very hard on the film, so I am relieved. The kind of grind that the whole team went through for one-and-half years... I've never pushed myself so hard in my life."

Also read: Did you know Tiger Shroff's handsome looks come from his Gujarati, Turk, Belgian roots?

Since his debut, Tiger has established himself as an action star. He was last seen in Baaghi 3, which had to cut short its theatrical run because of the coronavirus pandemic last year. He will also appear in the fourth instalment of that series, and a Rambo remake, as well as a franchise-starter called Ganapat.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tiger shroff heropanti 2 heropanti hitman

Related Stories

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani spotted after dinner on Monday night. (Varinder Chawla)
Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani spotted after dinner on Monday night. (Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, his mom Ayesha step out for quiet dinner, see pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 05:37 PM IST
  • Tiger Shroff, who turned a year older on Tuesday, was spotted with rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani and his mother Ayesha Dutt on a dinner outing.
READ FULL STORY
Tiger Shroff's paternal grandmother was from Kazakhstan, while his maternal grandmother was from Belgium.
Tiger Shroff's paternal grandmother was from Kazakhstan, while his maternal grandmother was from Belgium.
bollywood

Did you know Tiger's handsome looks come from his Gujarati, Turk, Belgian roots?

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 07:31 AM IST
  • Happy birthday Tiger Shroff: If you thought the Baaghi's star's features were hard to define and did not fit into the more desi definition of good looks, then you must read about his family background.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Deepika Padukone, in a still from the ad.
Deepika Padukone, in a still from the ad.
bollywood

Deepika's ad accused of plagiarism by Yeh Ballet director Sooni Taraporevala

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 07:38 PM IST
  • The creatives behind an apparel advertisement featuring Deepika Padukone have been accused of plagiarism by Yeh Ballet filmmaker Sooni Taraporevala, who has called the incident 'intellectual theft'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Heropanti 2 and Hitman movie posters, side-by-side.
The Heropanti 2 and Hitman movie posters, side-by-side.
bollywood

Fans aren't fooled by Tiger's Heropanti 2 look, point out similarities to Hitman

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 07:00 PM IST
  • Fans have once again spotted similarities between Tiger Shroff's character in Heropanti 2, and Agent 47 in the Hitman video game series. A new poster for the film debuted on Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Devi featured an ensemble cast including Kajol, Neha Dhupia, Shruti Haasan among others.
Devi featured an ensemble cast including Kajol, Neha Dhupia, Shruti Haasan among others.
bollywood

Kajol's Devi turns 1, she says the film brings 'a lump to my throat till today'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 06:27 PM IST
  • Kajol celebrated the completion of one year of her short film, Devi. She mentioned how the film could still make her emotional.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Parineeti Chopra plays Saina Nehwal in the biopic.
Parineeti Chopra plays Saina Nehwal in the biopic.
bollywood

Twitter fact-checks Parineeti's Saina biopic for incorrect serve on poster

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 06:15 PM IST
  • Several Twitter users pointed out that the poster for the upcoming Saina Nehwal biopic, starring Parineeti Chopra, appears to show an incorrect serve action.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Disha Patani and John Abraham on sets of Ek Villain Returns.(Instagram)
Disha Patani and John Abraham on sets of Ek Villain Returns.(Instagram)
bollywood

John Abraham, Disha Patani on Ek Villain Returns sets. See pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 06:06 PM IST
  • John Abraham and Disha Patani have begun working on their upcoming film, Ek Villain Returns. See pics.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani spotted after dinner on Monday night. (Varinder Chawla)
Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani spotted after dinner on Monday night. (Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, his mom Ayesha step out for quiet dinner, see pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 05:37 PM IST
  • Tiger Shroff, who turned a year older on Tuesday, was spotted with rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani and his mother Ayesha Dutt on a dinner outing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ankita Lokhande parties with Rashami Desai.
Ankita Lokhande parties with Rashami Desai.
bollywood

After calling out Sushant's fans, Ankita Lokhande parties with Rashami Desai

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 05:03 PM IST
  • Ankita Lokhande has shared several pictures and videos from a house party she had with Rashami Desai on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shaza Morani and Priyaank Sharma had a court marriage in February.
Shaza Morani and Priyaank Sharma had a court marriage in February.
bollywood

Shaza Morani, Priyaank Sharma's Hindu wedding postponed with just days to go

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 04:30 PM IST
  • Shaza Morani and Priyaank Sharma's Hindu wedding ceremony has been postponed, in light of the increase in Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra. The couple and their families and friends are currently in the Maldives.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sharmila Tagore met her granddaughter Inaaya after more than a year.
Sharmila Tagore met her granddaughter Inaaya after more than a year.
bollywood

After reunion with grandma Sharmila in Pataudi, Inaaya goes on walk with Soha

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 04:29 PM IST
Soha Ali Khan has shared new pictures and videos with her daughter Inaaya, as they took a walk around their ancestral home in Pataudi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Divya Dutta feels her career has been unconventional.
Divya Dutta feels her career has been unconventional.
bollywood

Divya Dutta rejects 'supporting actor' label, says men are called 'versatile'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 04:07 PM IST
  • Divya Dutta has expressed her displeasure at being labeled as a supporting actor, insisting she loves playing all kinds of roles.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Saina Nehwal biopic has long been in the making.
The Saina Nehwal biopic has long been in the making.
bollywood

Parineeti Chopra's Saina Nehwal biopic gets release date, watch teaser

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 03:20 PM IST
  • Actor Parineeti Chopra's long-awaited biopic of badminton ace Saina Nehwal has been given a release date. Watch the first teaser here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ileana D’Cruz has often spoken about being insecure about her appearance.
Ileana D’Cruz has often spoken about being insecure about her appearance.
bollywood

Ileana has one-word reply after being asked if she's had cosmetic surgery done

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 03:20 PM IST
  • Actor Ileana D'Cruz was asked during an Instagram Ask Me Anything session if she's ever had any cosmetic surgeries done. Here's what she said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut often speaks on burning issues.
Kangana Ranaut often speaks on burning issues.
bollywood

Kangana tweets about another FIR against her after 'chacha' Javed's warrant

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 02:32 PM IST
  • Kangana Ranaut says that a new FIR has been registered against her, this time over her tweets on farmers agitation against the farm bills.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aadar Jain hypes Tara Sutaria's Tadap.
Aadar Jain hypes Tara Sutaria's Tadap.
bollywood

Tara Sutaria showers boyfriend Aadar Jain with love as he hypes up Tadap

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 02:07 PM IST
  • Tara Sutaria shared the first poster of her upcoming movie Tadap. Her boyfriend Aadar Jain shared the poster on his Instagram Stories and expressed his excitement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sana Khan had quit the world of showbiz to focus on her religious pursuits.
Sana Khan had quit the world of showbiz to focus on her religious pursuits.
bollywood

Sana Khan spotted by paparazzi for first time since getting married. Watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 02:06 PM IST
Former actor Sana Khan was spotted by the paparazzi on Monday. This is the first time she was seen in public in Mumbai since her wedding in November last year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP