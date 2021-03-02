Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, his mom Ayesha step out for quiet dinner, see pics
- Tiger Shroff, who turned a year older on Tuesday, was spotted with rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani and his mother Ayesha Dutt on a dinner outing.
Actor Tiger Shroff turned a year older on March 2. On his birthday eve, the actor, his rumoured girlfriend and actor Disha Patani and his mother Ayesha Shroff stepped out for a quiet dinner in Mumbai.
In pictures surfaced online, the trio was seen leaving the restaurant. While Tiger was casually dressed in a grey t-shirt and black jeans, Disha sported a latex top on with blank pants. Both had masks on.
On Tiger's birthday, many of his contemporaries and peers wished him. Disha took to her Instagram Stories and said: "Happy birthday Casanova." Casanova is also the name of the second song that Tiger recently crooned. His sister and fitness enthusiast Krishna Shroff shared a childhood picture of theirs and wrote: "Happy birthday to my bestest friend forever."
Riteish Deshmukh wrote: "My brother @tigerjackieshroff - wishing you a very happy birthday- you are one of the hardest working actors I have had pleasure to work with. Love you man - Riaan & Rahyl send their love." Tiger replied to his post and said: "Thank u so much all my love to spidey and black panther."
Tiger has signed films like Ganapath and Baaghi 4. Before the lockdown came into force, in March 2020, he was seen in Baaghi 3. During the lockdown, Tiger made his singing debut, appearing in two music videos - Unbelievable and later, Casanova.
Also read: Did you know Tiger Shroff's handsome looks come from his Gujarati, Turk, Belgian roots?
Tiger made his Bollywood debut with Heropanti along with Kriti Sanon. He went to successfully star in two of Baaghi franchise films. He also starred in Yashraj Films' War where he was pitted against Hrithik Roshan. Over the years, he has emerged as an action star with considerable box office clout.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kajol's Devi turns 1, she says the film brings 'a lump to my throat till today'
- Kajol celebrated the completion of one year of her short film, Devi. She mentioned how the film could still make her emotional.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter fact-checks Parineeti's Saina biopic for incorrect serve on poster
- Several Twitter users pointed out that the poster for the upcoming Saina Nehwal biopic, starring Parineeti Chopra, appears to show an incorrect serve action.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
John Abraham, Disha Patani on Ek Villain Returns sets. See pics
- John Abraham and Disha Patani have begun working on their upcoming film, Ek Villain Returns. See pics.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, his mom Ayesha step out for quiet dinner, see pics
- Tiger Shroff, who turned a year older on Tuesday, was spotted with rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani and his mother Ayesha Dutt on a dinner outing.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After calling out Sushant's fans, Ankita Lokhande parties with Rashami Desai
- Ankita Lokhande has shared several pictures and videos from a house party she had with Rashami Desai on Monday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shaza Morani, Priyaank Sharma's Hindu wedding postponed with just days to go
- Shaza Morani and Priyaank Sharma's Hindu wedding ceremony has been postponed, in light of the increase in Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra. The couple and their families and friends are currently in the Maldives.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After reunion with grandma Sharmila in Pataudi, Inaaya goes on walk with Soha
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Divya Dutta rejects 'supporting actor' label, says men are called 'versatile'
- Divya Dutta has expressed her displeasure at being labeled as a supporting actor, insisting she loves playing all kinds of roles.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Parineeti Chopra's Saina Nehwal biopic gets release date, watch teaser
- Actor Parineeti Chopra's long-awaited biopic of badminton ace Saina Nehwal has been given a release date. Watch the first teaser here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ileana has one-word reply after being asked if she's had cosmetic surgery done
- Actor Ileana D'Cruz was asked during an Instagram Ask Me Anything session if she's ever had any cosmetic surgeries done. Here's what she said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana tweets about another FIR against her after 'chacha' Javed's warrant
- Kangana Ranaut says that a new FIR has been registered against her, this time over her tweets on farmers agitation against the farm bills.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tara Sutaria showers boyfriend Aadar Jain with love as he hypes up Tadap
- Tara Sutaria shared the first poster of her upcoming movie Tadap. Her boyfriend Aadar Jain shared the poster on his Instagram Stories and expressed his excitement.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sana Khan spotted by paparazzi for first time since getting married. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shakti Kapoor: Shraddha is God’s gift to me
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sara Ali Khan plays tabla, shares fresh pics from her Jaipur visit
- Sara Ali Khan is in Jaipur. While she hasn't mentioned the reason behind her visit, it appears that she is in the pink city for a wedding. Sara and Manish Malhotra shared many pictures from the venue.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox