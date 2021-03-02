IND USA
Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani spotted after dinner on Monday night. (Varinder Chawla)
Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, his mom Ayesha step out for quiet dinner, see pics

  • Tiger Shroff, who turned a year older on Tuesday, was spotted with rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani and his mother Ayesha Dutt on a dinner outing.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 05:37 PM IST

Actor Tiger Shroff turned a year older on March 2. On his birthday eve, the actor, his rumoured girlfriend and actor Disha Patani and his mother Ayesha Shroff stepped out for a quiet dinner in Mumbai.

In pictures surfaced online, the trio was seen leaving the restaurant. While Tiger was casually dressed in a grey t-shirt and black jeans, Disha sported a latex top on with blank pants. Both had masks on.

Disha Patani with Tiger Shroff.(Varinder Chawla)
On Tiger's birthday, many of his contemporaries and peers wished him. Disha took to her Instagram Stories and said: "Happy birthday Casanova." Casanova is also the name of the second song that Tiger recently crooned. His sister and fitness enthusiast Krishna Shroff shared a childhood picture of theirs and wrote: "Happy birthday to my bestest friend forever."

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff tare often seen together.
Riteish Deshmukh wrote: "My brother @tigerjackieshroff - wishing you a very happy birthday- you are one of the hardest working actors I have had pleasure to work with. Love you man - Riaan & Rahyl send their love." Tiger replied to his post and said: "Thank u so much all my love to spidey and black panther."

Ayesha Shroff also joined them.(Varinder Chawla)
Tiger has signed films like Ganapath and Baaghi 4. Before the lockdown came into force, in March 2020, he was seen in Baaghi 3. During the lockdown, Tiger made his singing debut, appearing in two music videos - Unbelievable and later, Casanova.

Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt among others wished Tiger too.
Also read: Did you know Tiger Shroff's handsome looks come from his Gujarati, Turk, Belgian roots?

Tiger made his Bollywood debut with Heropanti along with Kriti Sanon. He went to successfully star in two of Baaghi franchise films. He also starred in Yashraj Films' War where he was pitted against Hrithik Roshan. Over the years, he has emerged as an action star with considerable box office clout.

