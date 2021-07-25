Janhvi Kapoor caught on camera by stylist as she does a goofy dance: ‘What is even happening’

Actor Janhvi Kapoor doesn’t believe in all work and no play. During one of her shoots, she found the time to take selfies with her team and even do a little dance in front of a vanity mirror. Her goofy jig was caught on camera by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri, who shared it on Instagram Stories.

Janhvi wore a short black sequin dress as she took a picture with members of her team, who posed with quirky ‘accessories’, including a tender coconut and a clothes hanger. She shared the photo on Instagram Stories and added the track Kisi Disco Mein Jaaye in the background.

Tanya, meanwhile, shared a video of Janhvi dancing goofily in front of the mirror. Janhvi’s outfit in this video was different; she wore a white spaghetti top with beige high-waist pants. “What is even happening on this shoot,” Tanya wrote in her caption, adding laughing emojis.

On Saturday, Janhvi and her younger sister Khushi Kapoor spent a night in with their family friend, fashion designer Manish Malhotra. He shared pictures from their get-together on his Instagram page and wrote, “Saturday night at home dinner with the favourites @janhvikapoor @khushi05k the gorgeous two.” Janhvi shared Manish’s post on Instagram Stories and wrote, “Dinner with my favourites.”

Last week, Janhvi completed three years in Bollywood as her debut film Dhadak clocked three years of its release. She shared a special Instagram post on the occasion. Along with some behind-the-scenes photos from the sets, she wrote, “#Dhadak. Always special. For the people, the memories, the lessons and all of the love.”

Janhvi was last seen in the horror-comedy Roohi with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. Her upcoming films include Good Luck Jerry and Dostana 2. She has also signed Karan Johar’s period drama Takht but the film has been put on the back burner for now as the director has begun work on his other film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani.