Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Janhvi Kapoor enjoys traditional South Indian lunch; homesick Parineeti Chopra enjoys dal-roti in London
bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor enjoys traditional South Indian lunch; homesick Parineeti Chopra enjoys dal-roti in London

On Tuesday, Janhvi Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra left fans salivating after they shared pictures of their meals.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 20, 2021 05:44 PM IST
Janhvi Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra shared pictures of their food recently.

Janhvi Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra have shared pictures of their mouthwatering meals on Instagram. Janhvi, on Tuesday afternoon, took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture in which a traditional banana leaf was placed in front of her with numerous South Indian dishes placed on it.

From an egg curry to a serving of meat, Janhvi Kapoor was seen embracing her South Indian roots in the picture. She appeared to have followed the spread with what appears to be a podi dosa along with a gracious amount of coconut chutney.

Janhvi Kapoor shares pictures of her South Indian lunch.

On the other hand, Parineeti Chopra was seen binging on Indian food in London. The actor had visited an Indian restaurant in the city and ordered numerous dishes, including lentils, rotis and rice. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Parineeti said, "I haven’t been to India since March .. And so a simple dal, roti and rice brought tears to my eyes last night Thankyou @copperchimney_uk for making me feel like I was home .. You realise the importance of anything when you’re away from it."

Also read: Rakhi Sawant claims Raj Kundra is victim of ‘blackmail’, says someone is trying to defame Shilpa Shetty. Watch

Parineeti was stationed in Turkey this summer. She had shared numerous pictures from her stay and left everyone, including her cousin Priyanka Chopra jealous. She travelled to London last week where she received a jab of the Covid-19 vaccine. Taking to Instagram, Parineeti shared pictures taken by Priyanka in which she was seen nursing herself after the vaccine.

Janhvi, on the other hand, completed three years in the industry on Tuesday. The actor, who made her acting debut with Dhadak, shared pictures from her debut movie on Instagram and marked the memorable day. She shared numerous behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of the movie, also featuring her co-star Ishaan Khatter, and said, "Always special. For the people, the memories, the lessons and all of the love."

Following her debut, Janhvi has appeared in Zoya Akhtar's short film in the Netflix anthology series Ghost Stories. She then appeared in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl last year. Earlier this year, she appeared in the horror-comedy Roohi. She has Good Luck Jerry and Dostana 2 in the pipeline.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
janhvi kapoor parineeti chopra priyanka chopra dhadak

Related Stories

bollywood

Khushi Kapoor shares vintage photo of ‘the coolest’ Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor hearts it

PUBLISHED ON JUL 19, 2021 01:29 PM IST
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra clicks Parineeti Chopra's pic as she nurses her arm after getting Covid-19 jab in London

UPDATED ON JUL 14, 2021 08:50 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Clip of man joyfully pushing wheelchair-bound friend around may warm your heart

Rebirth in the Cradle of Everest

Man cuts brick with water. Viral video may shock you

Dog missing for five days found trapped between walls. Watch its rescue
TRENDING TOPICS
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2021
WBBSE Madhyamik Result
Parliament Monsoon Session 2021
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
West Bengal 10th Result 2021
Raj Kundra
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP