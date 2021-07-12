Janhvi Kapoor gasps in shock after swearing during Instagram live: 'Gaali denge mujhe'

Actor Janhvi Kapoor panicked after saying a swear word during a live Instagram video on Sunday. Janhvi and influencer Kusha Kapila shot for an episode of Social Media Star, hosted by Janice Sequeira.

In a behind-the-scenes video shared by Janice from the set, she could be seen practising a dance routine with Janhvi Kapoor and Kusha. After a few attempts, Janhvi seemed to get the hang of it. But she wasn't impressed with the audio quality of the song, which was being played on a mobile phone. She requested the crew and everyone present to keep quiet while they shot the take but inadvertently ended up using some flowery language.

She said, "But it's too soft, everyone shut the f**k up." She immediately realised she was being recorded, when Janice pointed out, "You're live, you're live there." Janhvi gasped and walked up to the camera, and said, "Please don't, please don't. Arey gaali denge mujhe (They'll be upset)." Kusha said in the background, "It's okay, it's f**k, it's fine."

Her fans didn't seem to mind, though. "Janhvi is literally the cutest," one person commented. "Baby looks pretts," wrote another.

In other videos from the set, shared by Kusha and Janice, the two were very curious about knowing who Janhvi was texting. The actor blushed as they kept asking her to stop, and joked that she was being 'rude'. "Janhvi. Janhvi, you're being rude! You're being rude!" Janice said to her, in a video shared on Instagram Stories. "Who are you texting? Oh my God," she added.

Janhvi made her acting debut with 2018's Dhadak, opposite Ishaan Khatter. She has also appeared in Ghost Stories, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, and Roohi. She has Good Luck Jerry and Dostana 2 in the pipeline.