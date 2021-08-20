Janhvi Kapoor glams up to get fresh orange juice but struggles to fill even half a glass: 'Didi itna hi milega'

Janhvi Kapoor decided to show the expectations verses the reality of squeezing fresh orange juice. The actor took to Instagram and shared two videos. In the first one, Janhvi is dressed in a shimmery bikini top with a matching sarong tied around her waist and attempts to juice the fruit.

In the other, dubbed as the reality, Janhvi wore a casual set of clothes - a pair of white shorts and a blue top. She struggled to even squeeze one orange. The glass was filled a little above the base when Janhvi gave up and said, "Didi itna hi milega aaj (That's all you get today)."

She shared the video with the caption, "(Orange emoji) Expectation vs. Reality (orange emoji) #OJistheOG." The video appeared to be taken at a hotel room.

Janhvi has been actively sharing posts on Instagram. On Thursday, she shared a time-lapse video of herself working out in her vanity van. Wearing her gym clothes, Janhvi and a few members of her team were following her trainer's lead and exercising inside her van. She shared the three-part video on her Instagram Stories with the caption, "Mid shoot workouts."

Earlier this week, Janhvi was also spotted at her cousin Rhea Kapoor's post-wedding bash. The actor posed for the paparazzi outside Anil Kapoor's home, where the party was hosted, before she made her way in.

Janhvi made her Bollywood debut three years ago with Dhadak. She shared the screen with Ishaan Khatter. Since, she has appeared in a few films, including Zoya Akhtar's short film in Ghost Stories, and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

She was also seen in Roohi earlier this year. It was among the first few Bollywood movies to have released in the theatres after the regulations on movie halls were lifted. The actor shared the screen with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. Janhvi has a couple of movies in the pipeline, including Good Luck Jerry and Dostana 2.