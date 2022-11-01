Janhvi Kapoor has fantastic comic timing and a sense of humour like her mother Sridevi: Boney Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor insisted on shooting in an actual freezer, where the temperature was as low as minus 8 to minus 12 degrees Celsius, said Boney Kapoor as he spoke about Mili. This is Boney's first movie with his daughter Janhvi. The film producer also said the actor has fantastic comic timing, and a sense of humour like her actor-mother, the late Sridevi. Also read: Janhvi Kapoor reveals filming Mili hurt her mental health, gave her nightmares

In Mili, Janhvi Kapoor plays a nurse stuck inside a storage freezer, who must find a way to escape before she freezes to death. The survival thriller is directed by Mathukutty Xavier, and is a remake of his Malayalam film Helen (2019). Produced by Boney Kapoor, Mili is scheduled to be released on November 4.

Speaking about how Janhvi Kapoor landed the role, Boney told The Times of India, “I was approached by a producer to make this film (Mili) and he wanted Janhvi for the part. Yeh film ek-do mahine se unke (Janhvi) manager ke paas thi (the film was with her manager for a month or two). I had already been recommended to watch the original. When I saw it, I couldn’t control my tears and I jumped into this subject wholeheartedly. I chose director Mathukutty Xavier of the original film, who won the National Award for it. Even before the director was signed, I approached Manoj Pahwa, who saw the original and said yes.” The film also stars Sunny Kaushal and Manoj in key roles.

Boney further spoke about how Janhvi was able to ‘convey everything’ through her expressions in the film as he compared her to the late Sridevi. “My daughter is an enthusiastic and hardworking actor. She insisted on shooting in an actual freezer where the temperature was as low as minus 8 to minus 12 degrees Celsius. In the second half of the film, she hardly has dialogues, and it is only through her expressions that everything is conveyed. I was sure she could pull off this part well, especially after seeing the kind of varied characters she has played in her previous films. The audience should wait and watch her in a full-fledged comedy film because that is her forte. She has fantastic comic timing and a sense of humour like her mother (Sridevi),” Boney said.

Recalling her experience of filming Mili inside a special freezer for 20 days at minus 15 degrees Celsius temperature, Janhvi had said at a recent press meet in Delhi, “I remember it (film) taking a genuine toll on my mental health because I would come back home after wrapping up shoot and I would go to sleep and dream that I was still in the freezer. I fell ill and I was on severe painkillers for two-three days and even the director was unwell.”

