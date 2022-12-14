Janhvi Kapoor holds Orhan Awatramani's hand as she poses at awards event in mermaid-inspired look

Janhvi Kapoor seems to have a fascination with Disney princesses with whom she derives inspiration for her red carpet looks. After wearing an Ariel inspired blue gown last month, the actor arrived at the Femina Beauty Awards on Tuesday in a neon mermaid outfit. Her close friend Orhan Awatramani also joined her on the red carpet and they held each other's hand as they posed together for the paparazzi. Also read: Katrina Kaif and Kriti Sanon set red carpet on fire, Vicky Kaushal poses with Kiara Advani at beauty awards. See pics

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Janhvi rocked the mermaid inspired, backless gown with much confidence. She had her hair tied in a bun. Orhan was in black tee and matching cargos with a shimmery black jacket.

Janhvi Kapoor at Femina Beauty Awards. (Varinder Chawla)

Janhvi has often been rumoured to be in relationship with Orhan. They are occasionally spotted together at parties and holidays with their other friends. Orhan is also close friends with Nysa Devgan, daughter of Ajay Devgn and Kajol.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On being asked about her closeness with Orry, Janhvi had recently told News18 in an interview, “I have known Orry for years now and he is someone who I not only have so much fun with, but he’s had my back for a long time, and I have had his back. It feels like home when he is around, and I trust him a lot. I think it’s rare to find friends, who will stand up for you the way he stands up for his friends. He is a great guy."

Last month, Janhvi had attended the Elle Awards in a blue sequinned mermaid gown with embellished gloves. She said her look was a blend of painter Sandro Botticelli’s The Birth of Venus and Ariel from The Little Mermaid.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Janhvi Kapoor at Elle Awards last month.

Janhvi returned from her Maldives vacation earlier this week. She had shared several pictures of herself in colourful swimsuits and neon bikinis on Instagram.

The actor had two releases this year, both headlined by her in titular roles. While Good Luck Jerry released in theatres, the survival drama Mili had an OTT release. She is currently working on Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao and plays a cricketer in the film. She has already wrapped Bawaal with Varun Dhawan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.