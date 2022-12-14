Katrina Kaif and Kriti Sanon set red carpet on fire, Vicky Kaushal poses with Kiara Advani at beauty awards. See pics

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal made a joint appearance after long at the Femina Beauty Awards in Mumbai on Tuesday. The two didn't pose together on the red carpet but made sure they were among the best dressed at the event. Kiara Advani, Sara Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon too added glamour to the red carpet. Also read: Katrina Kaif shares pics of romantic getaway with husband Vicky Kaushal after 1st wedding anniversary

Katrina has her own beauty brand Kay Beauty and made her way to the awards in a sparkling silver gown. She won the Beauty Entrepreneur Of The Year award. Vicky was in a black suit paired with white shirt and bowtie but with a hint of shimmer. He also wore sunglasses on the red carpet.

Vicky will soon be seen in the film Govinda Naam Mera, set to release on an OTT platform on December 16. His co-star Kiara Advani also attended the event and they also posed together on the red carpet. She was in a black ruffled gown with a high side slit. She paired her look with a big diamond pendant. She took home the Golden Beauty Of The Year award.

Vicky Kaushal with Kiara Advani, Katrina Kaif and Sara Ali Khan at Femina Beauty Awards 2022. (Varinder Chawla)

Sara Ali Khan also chose black for the night. She was in a long gown with a thigh-high slit and paired it with transparent heels. While walking the red carpet, the actor greeted the paparazzi with a namaste as usual. She will now be seen opposite Vicky in Laxman Utekar's next.

Tejasswi Prakash, Kriti Sanon, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna at Femina Beauty Awards 2022. (Varinder Chawla)

Kriti Sanon was also among the most glamorous celebrity on the red carpet. She was in a patterned white gown with a thigh-high slit. Sharing a few pictures of her look, she wrote on Instagram, "Create your own runway!!" She was awarded the Style Icon of the Year award. She is currently working on her big budget film Adipurush, opposite Prabhas.

Rashmika Mandanna also attended the event. She was in a black floral gown and was handed over the Breakthrough Face Of The Year award. She made her Bollywood debut this year with Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta-starrer Goodbye. Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash also walked the red carpet in a black gown. Ayushmann Khurrana also attended the event. He was in a shimmery jacket and black pants.

