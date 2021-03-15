Janhvi Kapoor is a 'cherry bomb' in new pictures. Check out Roohi star's new photoshoot

Actor Janhvi Kapoor has shared some new pictures of herself, wearing a red hot dress. The actor is currently basking in the box office success of her new film, Roohi.

On Monday, she took to Instagram to share the new pictures, which she captioned, "Cherries in the spring." The set of pictures showed Janhvi striking sultry poses in a red dress. A bunch of people dropped fire emojis in the comments section. Orhan Awatramani called Janhvi a 'cherry bomb', through emojis.

Janhvi's latest film, the horror-comedy Roohi, has made over ₹12.5 crore at the box office in four days. It's the most commercially successful opening for a Hindi film since theatres were allowed to operate at full capacity recently, following a nearly year-long shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

During the lockdown, Janhvi starred in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which went directly to Netflix. Next up, she's shooting for Good Luck Jerry, and will soon resume filming Dostana 2. She also has Karan Johar's Takht in the pipeline.

Also read: Janhvi Kapoor recalls rejecting a boy for a Spanish test: 'I missed my exam'

Speaking about Dostana 2, Janhvi told Hindustan Times in an interview recently, “It has been fun. We shot for about 25 days. Over a year ago, actually, and I really enjoyed it. I am looking forward to getting back on set. It has been a good experience working with Kartik. Like I said, it is a fun film, and he does humour and comedy extremely well.