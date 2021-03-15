Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Janhvi Kapoor is a 'cherry bomb' in new pictures. Check out Roohi star's new photoshoot
bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor is a 'cherry bomb' in new pictures. Check out Roohi star's new photoshoot

Janhvi Kapoor's new pictures prompted her friend to describe her as a 'cherry bomb'. Check them out here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 10:55 PM IST
Janhvi Kapoor most recently appeared in Roohi.

Actor Janhvi Kapoor has shared some new pictures of herself, wearing a red hot dress. The actor is currently basking in the box office success of her new film, Roohi.

On Monday, she took to Instagram to share the new pictures, which she captioned, "Cherries in the spring." The set of pictures showed Janhvi striking sultry poses in a red dress. A bunch of people dropped fire emojis in the comments section. Orhan Awatramani called Janhvi a 'cherry bomb', through emojis.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Anees Bazmee on restarting Bhool Bhulaiya 2 shoot: Due to restrictions, producers are bearing the burden of extra cost

Shirley Setia: There were days when I started doubting myself

Randeep Hooda: The fact that filmmakers still find me unexplored is the biggest compliment

Ranvir Shorey reunites with Konkona Sensharma for son Haroon's 10th birthday

Janhvi's latest film, the horror-comedy Roohi, has made over 12.5 crore at the box office in four days. It's the most commercially successful opening for a Hindi film since theatres were allowed to operate at full capacity recently, following a nearly year-long shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

During the lockdown, Janhvi starred in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which went directly to Netflix. Next up, she's shooting for Good Luck Jerry, and will soon resume filming Dostana 2. She also has Karan Johar's Takht in the pipeline.

Also read: Janhvi Kapoor recalls rejecting a boy for a Spanish test: 'I missed my exam'

Speaking about Dostana 2, Janhvi told Hindustan Times in an interview recently, “It has been fun. We shot for about 25 days. Over a year ago, actually, and I really enjoyed it. I am looking forward to getting back on set. It has been a good experience working with Kartik. Like I said, it is a fun film, and he does humour and comedy extremely well.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
janhvi kapoor janhvi kapoor pics roohi

Related Stories

bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor recalls rejecting a boy for a Spanish test: 'I missed my exam'

UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 06:33 PM IST
bollywood

Roohi box office day 4: Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor's horror comedy records a bumper Sunday, earns 12.58 crore

PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 10:40 AM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP