Janhvi Kapoor is all smiles as she poses with sister Khushi Kapoor, shares sun-kissed pictures

Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram on Friday and shared pictures with her younger sister Khushi Kapoor. Both of them were all smiles as they posed at a serene location. She also posted a heartfelt message for her. This invited many comments from their family members and fans in the comments section. (Also read: Janhvi Kapoor addresses rumours that Khushi Kapoor and her have dated the same person)

In the pictures, Janhvi wore a white fur outfit and kept her hair loose. Khushi opted for a light brown sweatshirt. She gave a hug to her sister while posing for the camera in the backdrop of mountains and sea. The rays of sun were directly falling on Khushi and Janhvi as both of them smiled under a clear blue sky. Khushi kept her eyes shut.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, Janhvi wrote, “Missed you.” Khushi and Janhvi's close friend Orhan Awatramani commented, “Gorgeous gurls.” Fashion designer Manish Malhotra dropped pink emojis. Actor Sanjay Kapoor and his wife Maheep Kapoor also dropped heart emojis.

Reacting to the pictures, one of Janhvi's fans wrote, “My happy girls (smiley face with tear and white heart emojis).” Another fan commented, “Sridevi Kapoor's daughters (smiling face with red heart eyes emoji).” Other fan wrote, “Aww cuties.” "Cute girls growing up", wrote another. Many fans dropped heart emojis on the pictures.

Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor are daughters of late actor Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor. Janhvi made her Bollywood debut with Dhadak in 2018 alongside Ishaan Khatter, while Khushi will make her debut with the Netflix film The Archies in 2023. This film will also mark Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and Shweta Bachchan's son Agastya Nanda's acting debut in Bollywood. Khushi, Suhana and Agastya recently attended a party to celebrate as they wrapped up The Archies shoot.

Janhvi had a productive and memorable year 2022. She received praise for her performance in the film Good Luck Jerry. She was also seen in Mili which released in theatres in November. She played the lead role in this survival thriller, produced by her father Boney Kapoor. It marked their first collaboration.

She will be next seen in Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan. The film is slated to release in 2023. She also has Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao as her upcoming project. The movie is directed by Sharan Sharma, who helmed Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

