Janhvi Kapoor addresses rumours that Khushi Kapoor and her have dated the same person

Janhvi Kapoor has seen and read a number of rumours and speculations about herself since she joined the industry a few years ago. But recently, the actor spoke about the worst thing she read about herself and it involved her sister Khushi Kapoor as well. The actor addressed rumours that they both dated the same person at one point or the other. Also read: Janhvi Kapoor spotted with ex-boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya in car. Watch

Janhvi made her Bollywood debut with Dhadak in 2018, while Khushi will make her debut with the Netflix film The Archies next year. Over the years, Janhvi has been linked with a number of people even if she has refused to deny or confirm if she has been with most of them. In a recent interview, she did deny one relationship rumour though.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, she was asked the worst thing she read about herself and the actor responded, “That I was dating Akshat Rajan, who is my childhood best friend, and then I broke up with him and now Khushi is dating him.” Janhvi later clarified that neither sister has dated Akshat, who they have known since they were kids. “None of us ever dated him. He has just been our bestest friend since we were babies.”

The latest rumours around Janhvi’s dating life have involved another friend of hers--Orhan Awatramani, who has been described as her rumoured boyfriend in a number of recent reports. However, Janhvi seemed to deny this as well in the interview as she claimed she is single right now.

Janhvi will be seen next in Mili, a survivor thriller that also stars Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa. The Mathukutty Xavier film is a remake of the director’s own 2019 Malayalam film Helen. Mili releases in theatres on November 4.

