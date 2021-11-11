Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Janhvi Kapoor is annoyed as Khushi Kapoor gets love from dad Boney Kapoor on his birthday. See pics from party

On Thursday, producer Boney Kapoor turned 66. His children, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor wished him on social media.
Janhvi Kapoor wishes dad on his 66th birthday.(Instagram)
Published on Nov 11, 2021 02:51 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Actor Janhvi Kapoor wished her father, Boney Kapoor a happy birthday on Thursday. The 24-year-old actor also shared pictures from the birthday celebration.

On Thursday, Janhvi shared two pictures on social media and wished her dad Boney on his 66th birthday. In the first picture, Boney can be seen kissing Janhvi on her cheeks. While Boney's brother Sanjay Kapoor and younger daughter, Khushi Kapoor posed for the camera, she captioned the picture, “Happy Birthday Father!! To the best man in the world. I love you.” In the other picture, Khushi can be seen kissing her dad, while Janhvi makes a face. Posting the picture Janhvi wrote, “Even when you give her more attention.”

Janhvi Kapoor wishes dad Boney Kapoor on his 66th birthday. (Instagram)
Janhvi Kapoor wishes dad Boney Kapoor on his 66th birthday. (Instagram)
Khushi shared a picture of Boney and Sridevi and captioned the picture, “Happy birthday papa. Love you the most.”

Khushi Kapoor wishes father Boney Kapoor on his 66th birthday,

Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor, who are Boney's children from his first wife, late Mona Kapoor also wished him. Arjun shared a childhood picture with his sister Anshula and Boney. He captioned the picture, “Being selfless isn’t something one can be taught it’s an in built machinery that exists among very few people, I happen to be the son of one of those people... I’ve seen & heard stories of dad going out of his way to help find solutions for others and forgetting to help himself & fulfilling his needs before all that... it’s not easy being selfless & surviving happy birthday to a man who has not only survived but lived like a King thru it all.... love you dad.”

Read More: Janhvi Kapoor’s rumoured ex Shikhar Pahariya reacts as she poses with Khushi Kapoor in Dubai, zooms off on ATV ride

Anshula wished her dad by posting a picture from the Diwali party. She captioned the picture, “#HappyBirthdayDad.”

It is reported that Khushi will be making her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's next film, which is inspired by the classic Archies comics. Meanwhile, Janhvi will be next seen in Siddharth Sengupta's directorial Goodluck Jerry. She will also be seen in H. Vinoth's Tamil film, Valimai. The film will be produced by Boney Kapoor and will also star, Ajith Kumar, Huma Qureshi, and Kartikeya Gummakonda.

