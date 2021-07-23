Janhvi Kapoor is candy floss dream in new photoshoot, fans say 'Disney! Hire her already'

Actor Janhvi Kapoor has shared pictures from a new photoshoot on Instagram. She is seen posing with her back to the camera, wearing a blue dress with ruffles.

Janhvi is seen with her hair tied in a messy bun, showing her shoulders to the camera. She captioned the post with simply a blue butterfly emoji.

Janhvi Kapoor's younger sister Khushi Kapoor commented on her post, calling it 'amazing'. The actor's fans also showered her with compliments. "This is so beautiful," wrote one. "'M ON MY KNEES," commented another. "Neele Neele Ambar par... Chaand jo aaye," a fan dedicated the song to her. A fan even demanded Disney got her on board as their new princess.

The actor, who is the eldest daughter of film producer Boney Kapoor and late actor Sridevi, often shares pictures of her outfits on Instagram. She recently attended the inauguration event of a nail salon in Bengaluru with her aunt Maheep Kapoor. She cut some ceremonial ribbons and danced on stage with Maheep to her song Nadiyon Paar

Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Roohi, produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. The film also starred Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. The horror-comedy became the first film to arrive in theatres after the government allowed cinema halls nationwide to operate at full capacity from February 1 with Covid-19 safety protocols put in place.

Janhvi's upcoming projects include Aanand L Rai's Good Luck Jerry, the shoot for which she wrapped up in March. Other than that, she will be seen in Karan Johar's period drama Takht, alongside like Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and more. The movie has been put on the backburner due to the pandemic. Karan has begun working on another project, a romantic comedy with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, titled Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani.