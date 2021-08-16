Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Janhvi Kapoor is 'devilish angel' in unseen vacay pic with Sara Ali Khan, see here
bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor is 'devilish angel' in unseen vacay pic with Sara Ali Khan, see here

Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan pose with their trainer Namrata Purohit in a throwback picture. 
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 16, 2021 05:07 PM IST
Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor pose in a throwback pic. 

A new picture of Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan has been shared by their trainer Namrata Purohit. The fitness expert took to Instagram and shared a picture from what appears to be the vacation the actors took earlier this year. 

In the picture, Sara wore a pair of blue denim shorts with a white T-shirt and completed her outfit with a devil-horn inspired headband. On the other hand, Janhvi dressed in a pair of dark blue shorts and a T-shirt, with a halo-inspired headband placed on her head. 

Namrata shared the picture with the caption, “The angelic devil and the devilish angel! Love both @saraalikhan95 @janhvikapoor let’s go back!” 

 

In April, before the second wave brought life to a standstill, Sara and Janhvi had gone for a vacation in the Maldives at the same time. While Sara had travelled with her mother, Amrita Singh, Janhvi was at the destination with her team. 

During their stay, Janvhi and Sara came together for a workout session. The actors stretched, lifted weights and worked on their core during their session. Sara shared the video on Instagram with the caption: "Go with the flow Steady and slow Kick high- squat low That’s how you’ll get the golden glow For better instructions ask @namratapurohit to show." 

Janhvi and Sara have been bonding a lot lately. They were spotted together post a workout session. The Roohi star also penned a birthday note for Sara. She wrote, "HBD @saraalikhan95. May this year be filled with the best memories, fulfilling creative journeys, great food, greater abs, and so so so much happiness, success and love. Keep spreading your extra special contagious energy that everyone loves you for!"

Also read: Sara Ali Khan poses with youngest brother Jeh, Kareena Kapoor as she wishes 'abba' Saif Ali Khan on his birthday

Sara was last seen in Coolie No. 1, opposite Varun Dhawan. The film skipped the theatres and released on the digital streaming platform. It was panned by critics. She has Atrangi Re in the pipeline. Meanwhile, Janhvi starred in Roohi earlier this year. She has Good Luck Jerry in the making. 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sara ali khan janhvi kapoor

Related Stories

bollywood

Sara Ali Khan's 'first cell phone' revealed by aunt Saba Ali Khan in throwback pic, fans say 'she looks like Inaaya'

PUBLISHED ON AUG 14, 2021 12:28 PM IST
bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor shares inside pic from Rhea Kapoor's wedding but bride and groom are missing

PUBLISHED ON AUG 15, 2021 03:49 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Smriti Irani’s mask-related ‘Monday Mantra’ post wows people

Big doggo’s way of welcoming tiny pup into family wins hearts. Watch

Karate kid enthusiastically recites student creed, old video goes viral again

Video shows cutest cat cuddles of snow leopard couple Jessie and Panja. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Navroz
Joe Biden
Afghanistan
Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Subhadra Kumari Chauhan
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP