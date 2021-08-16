Janhvi Kapoor is 'devilish angel' in unseen vacay pic with Sara Ali Khan, see here

A new picture of Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan has been shared by their trainer Namrata Purohit. The fitness expert took to Instagram and shared a picture from what appears to be the vacation the actors took earlier this year.

In the picture, Sara wore a pair of blue denim shorts with a white T-shirt and completed her outfit with a devil-horn inspired headband. On the other hand, Janhvi dressed in a pair of dark blue shorts and a T-shirt, with a halo-inspired headband placed on her head.

Namrata shared the picture with the caption, “The angelic devil and the devilish angel! Love both @saraalikhan95 @janhvikapoor let’s go back!”

In April, before the second wave brought life to a standstill, Sara and Janhvi had gone for a vacation in the Maldives at the same time. While Sara had travelled with her mother, Amrita Singh, Janhvi was at the destination with her team.

During their stay, Janvhi and Sara came together for a workout session. The actors stretched, lifted weights and worked on their core during their session. Sara shared the video on Instagram with the caption: "Go with the flow Steady and slow Kick high- squat low That’s how you’ll get the golden glow For better instructions ask @namratapurohit to show."

Janhvi and Sara have been bonding a lot lately. They were spotted together post a workout session. The Roohi star also penned a birthday note for Sara. She wrote, "HBD @saraalikhan95. May this year be filled with the best memories, fulfilling creative journeys, great food, greater abs, and so so so much happiness, success and love. Keep spreading your extra special contagious energy that everyone loves you for!"

Sara was last seen in Coolie No. 1, opposite Varun Dhawan. The film skipped the theatres and released on the digital streaming platform. It was panned by critics. She has Atrangi Re in the pipeline. Meanwhile, Janhvi starred in Roohi earlier this year. She has Good Luck Jerry in the making.