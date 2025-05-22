Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter get emotional after Homebound gets standing ovation at Cannes, share group hug with team

Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound marked a significant moment for Indian cinema at the Cannes Film Festival this year, being the only Indian feature film to be showcased. The film received a 9-minute standing ovation, prompting a heartfelt group hug from the team, including Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter. Also read: Janhvi Kapoor has been ‘heavily trolled’, Neeraj Ghaywan says Homebound will mark a shift for her as an actor Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor, Neeraj Ghaywan, Vishal Jethwa and Ishaan Khatter pose during a photocall for the film Homebound at the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. (Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP)(AFP)

Homebound team shares emotional group hug

The film had its world premiere on Wednesday at the Un Certain Regard section of Cannes, screening to a packed hall. The audience's enthusiasm was palpable, with the film receiving a 9-minute standing ovation.

The moment left the whole team emotional. Several videos showcasing their heartfelt responses to the audience’s reaction have emerged on social media, capturing the overwhelming joy and pride of the film's team.

In one video, Ishaan is seen beaming with joy, clapping, and extending a hand to his co-star Vishal Jethwa, leading to a warm hug between the two. Neeraj soon joins in, adding to the emotional embrace.

The trio then warmly extended an invitation to Janhvi, drawing her into the group hug. As the team shared a group hug, producer Karan Johar was visibly moved. He was seen standing behind them and wiping away tears. One can see Janhvi’s sister Khushi and her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya in the audience, clapping. “Bravo” can be heard in the background amid the clapping.

About Homebound

Homebound's premise, as per the official website of Cannes Film Festival, reads, “Two childhood friends from a small North Indian village chase a police job that promises them the dignity they’ve long been denied. But as they inch closer to their dream, mounting desperation threatens the bond that holds them together”.

Neeraj and Sumit Roy has written the script of Homebound. The film is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra. The co-producers include Marijke de Souza and Melita Toscan Du Plantier. Academy Award-winning director Martin Scorsese has turned executive producer for the film.