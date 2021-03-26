Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Janhvi Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez can't stop praising Sonam Kapoor's latest pic
Janhvi Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez can't stop praising Sonam Kapoor's latest pic

Sonam Kapoor's latest picture, in which she is dressed in a bright purple dress, got her love from cousin Janhvi Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Tamannaah Bhatia.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 26, 2021 01:19 PM IST
Sonam Kapoor dropped a pretty picture in purple dress.

Actor Sonam Kapoor shared a fresh picture of hers on Instagram. The pretty picture saw many of her family and friends react to it.

Sharing it, Sonam simply dropped an emoji as a caption. Janhvi Kapoor, who is currently in the US, was totally in love with her cousin's look and wrote "OMG" followed by a bunch of red heart emojis. Jacqueline Fernandez, too, was totally taken in by the picture and said: "Wow!!! Stunning !!" Tamannaah Bhatia also showed her appreciation for the picture and dropped a number of red heart eyes emojis.

A lot of stars reacted to Sonam Kapoor's new picture.

Sonam and Janhvi are close; on latter's birthday earlier month, Sonam had written: "My dearest Jaanu, wishing you nothing but lots of shine, sparkle and happiness. A total star, a bonafide diva and badass babe! Happy happy birthday my love. Miss you tonnes." Likewise, Janhvi had shared another throwback picture from her childhood with Sonam to wish her older cousin on her birthday in June last year.

Workwise, while Sonam has been based in UK, she had been busy with her upcoming film called Blind. She had been shooting for it in Glasgow, Scotland.

Janhvi has been far more busy, promoting her film Roohi with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma and later, shooting for her film Good Luck Jerry. The film's shoot was wrapped up recently, after which she packed her bags and flew out of India to US. She joined her kid sister Khushi there.

Jacqueline, too, has been busy, particularly since the second half of last year. She shot for her film Bhoot Police with Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Yami Gautam in Dalhousie and Dharamshala late last year. Earlier this year, she shot for Akshay Kumar's Bachchan Pandey in Jaisalmer. Jacqueline has now begun work on Ram Setu with Akshay and Nushrratt Bharuccha.

