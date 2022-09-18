Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Aaliyah Kashyap look stunning in white as they party together in Mumbai. See pics

Actor Janhvi Kapoor recently attended a party with sister Khushi Kapoor and their friend Aaliyah Kashyap, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s daughter. The trio was joined by their friends as they got together in Mumbai. On Sunday, Janhvi, Khushi and Aaliyah took to Instagram to share a glimpse of themselves from the bash. Also read: Varun Dhawan parties with Khushi Kapoor, Palak Tiwari in Mumbai

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Janhvi Kapoor, who was last seen in the film Good Luck Jerry, shared her party look via an Instagram post. In her caption, she wrote, “Passionate from miles away, passive with the things you say.” The actor wore a white dress for her latest outing. Meanwhile, sister Khushi, who will soon be making her acting debut in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, also wore a white bodycon dress for the party. She shared photos of herself posing outdoors. Aaliyah, too, shared pictures from the bash, which was held to celebrate their friend Akshat Rajan's birthday.

Inside pics from the party featuring Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Aaliyah Kashyap, along with their friends.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aaliyah Kashyap, who has a YouTube channel, where she often shares glimpses of her life, took to Instagram Stories and shared inside pictures from the party. In one of the group photos, she posed with Khushi, Janhvi and their friends Orhan Awatramani and Muskan Chanana. The party was also attended by actor Ahan Shetty, his girlfriend Tania Shroff, and actor Akansha Ranjan, among others.

Janhvi will soon be seen with Rajkummar Rao in Mr And Mrs Mahi. She also has Mili opposite Sunny Kaushal in the pipeline. This will mark her first collaboration with father Boney Kapoor, who is producing the film. Janhvi also has Bawaal with Varun Dhawan, which is scheduled be be released in April 2023. It is helmed by Nitesh Tiwari. Khushi, on the other hand, will be making her debut in the Netflix film, The Archies, alongside Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON