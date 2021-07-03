Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Janhvi Kapoor-Khushi Kapoor enjoy their cheat meal, Roohi star feels trainer's caption is a 'taunt'

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor were seen enjoying lunch with their trainer Namrata Purohit. The fitness trainer shared pictures from their meal.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 03, 2021 03:33 PM IST
Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor enjoy a meal together.

Janhvi Kapoor joked that her trainer Namrata Purohit's caption of her latest Instagram post comes across as a 'taunt'. On Saturday, the fitness trainer shared two pictures featuring Janhvi and her sister Khushi Kapoor. The trio was seen sharing a laugh while enjoying a meal together.

In the pictures, Janhvi Kapoor was seen wearing a pair of black shorts and a metallic jacket while Khushi Kapoor wore a pair of pink track pants and a grey sports bra.

Namrata shared the pictures with the caption, "Just a few moments of madness.. we love working and working out.. but we also love eating, refuelling and chilling!! All equally important." Janhvi took to the comments section and wrote, "This caption feels like a taunt to me."

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor's fans took to the comments section to shower them with love. "Gorgeous ladies," a fan commented. "Jaanu n khushi," added another. "Soooo cuteeeeeee," a third fan said. "THIS IS SOO CUTE," added a fourth. "Fittest. My favorites sisters," added another.

Janhvi and Namrata share a close bond. The latter had accompanied the actor on her vacations earlier this summer. Janhvi had shared videos and photos from her trip, featuring Namrata in the frame. The duo had also taken up a dance challenge during their holiday. Namrata has often also shared clips of Janhvi on her Instagram account, giving glimpses of her workout routine.

Also read: Arjun Kapoor says him, Anshula, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi are 'not one unit': 'We still are different families'

Janhvi was last seen in Roohi. The movie received a restricted theatrical release owing to the pandemic. The actor starred alongside Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. She will appear next in Good Luck Jerry and wrapped the filming of the movie earlier this year. Janhvi also had Dostana 2 in the pipeline. However, the movie has been put on the back burner due to recasting.

