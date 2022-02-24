Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor remember mom Sridevi with childhood memories on death anniversary, Anshula posts red hearts

On February 24, 2018, actor Sridevi died at the age of 54. On her fourth death anniversary on Thursday, Sridevi's daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor remembered their mother on social media.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Janhvi shared an old picture of Sridevi and captioned it, “I’ve still lived more years with you in my life than without. But I hate that another year has been added to a life without you. I hope we make you proud mumma, because that’s the only thing that keeps us going. Love you forever.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Janhvi and Khushi's step-sister Anshula Kapoor reacted to the post with red heart emojis. Shanaya Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, among others dropped heart emojis in the comments section. One fan commented, “Stay strong Janhvi.” Another one said, “You are making her proud.” While one said, “She is looking after you from above and you are surely making her proud.”

Janhvi's younger sister Khushi also shared a childhood photo with Sridevi.

Khushi Kapoor remembers mother Sridevi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sridevi died of accidental drowning in February 2018 at the age of 54. Janhvi and Khushi are Sridevi's daughters with Boney Kapoor.

Boney has spoken fondly of Sridevi on several occasions since her death. Speaking to Gulf News on his wife’s death anniversary last year, Boney said, “I am not looking for closure. I want her to be around me all the time. She is there in my thoughts and will remain in my thoughts all the time. There is not a single moment of the day where she is not with me. She may not be here physically, but she’s there in my mind all the time and that keeps me going.”

Read More: Sridevi and Boney Kapoor enjoy ice cream in throwback photo from Cannes, he reveals what they had in common

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sridevi was known for her iconic roles in Hindi movies like Chandni, Lamhe, Mr India, Chaalbaaz, Nagina, Sadma and English Vinglish, among many more. The Padma Shri awardee had also made a mark with her extraordinary performances in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada films. Her last film was Mom, for which she was honoured with the Best Actress National Award, posthumously.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON