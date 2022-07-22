Janhvi Kapoor, Navya Nanda and Agastya Nanda play together in cute childhood photo shared by Boney Kapoor, fans react

Film producer Boney Kapoor shared a throwback photo of daughter Janhvi Kapoor playing with childhood friends Agastya Nanda and Navya Nanda. In the candid picture, the actor appears to be busy in her conversation with Navya, who is the granddaughter of veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, while her brother Agastya looks mischievous as a toddler. He will soon make his acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s Netflix film, The Archies. Read more: Boney Kapoor remembers Sridevi with throwback pic

On Friday, sharing Janhvi, Navya, and Agastya’s old picture on Instagram, Boney wrote, “Memories of childhood Agastya, Janhvi and Navya.” After he posted the throwback, the comments section of his post was flooded with excited reactions from fans. Many said they could not handle all the ‘cuteness’. Both Janhvi Kapoor and Navya wore black cardigans, while Agastya was seen in a beige jumper.

Janhvi Kapoor with childhood friends Agastya Nanda and Navya Nanda in a throwback picture shared by Boney Kapoor.

One fan wrote about Janhvi, “She was so cute… she’s still got the cutest face among all young women of Bollywood.” Another one wrote, “Cutest Janhvi.” One person also commented, “Omg, they're so cute.” Meanwhile, a person also asked, “Where was Khushi Kapoor?” Janhvi’s sister and the youngest child of Boney and the late actor Sridevi, Khushi, is making her acting debut with The Archies, alongside Agastya and Suhaha Khan, daughter of actor Shah Rukh Khan and interior designer Gauri Khan.

On Thursday, Boney had shared another throwback photo featuring his daughter Anshula Kapoor. Boney shares two children with his late ex-wife Mona Shourie Kapoor – Anshula and actor Arjun Kapoor. Anshula was seen with fashion stylist and film producer Rhea Kapoor, her cousin, in their childhood picture shared by Boney. “Anshula in Rhea’s safe arms,” he captioned the throwback photo. Actor Sonam Kapoor had shared the photo on her Instagram Stories with heart emojis.

Boney keeps sharing throwback photos of him and his family. To wish Arjun Kapoor on his birthday in June, the film producer had shared a collage of their pictures and written, “Happy birthday beta (son) and stay motivated, you are for sure getting to be better looking than me.” Veteran actor Shaban Azmi had commented on their photo, “Ditto father and beta.”

