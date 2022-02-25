Boney Kapoor remembers Sridevi with throwback pic from Venice: 'Destiny denied our plans'

Thursday marked Sridevi's fourth death anniversary. The popular actor died on February 24, 2018 by accidentally drowning in her hotel room in Dubai. She was attending nephew Mohit Marwah's wedding there. Late on Thursday night, filmmaker Boney Kapoor remembered his late wife in a special social media post. Boney took to Instagram to share a picture from one of their vacations to Venice and added that they had made plans of revisiting the city. (Also read: Boney Kapoor shares Sridevi's throwback pic with his name written on her back, fan asks 'Who wrote it?')

Sharing a picture of the two of them from their Venice trip in 2008, Boney wrote, "We drove from Milan to Venice on 7th September 2008 and spent just a few hours in the city , we had made plans of visiting Venice again for longer stay but destiny denied our plans (sad face emojis)." In the photo, Boney and Sridevi can be seen turning towards the camera sitting in a gondola in one of the canals of Venice.

Fans sent their love and support to Boney on the post. One commented, "Don't worry sir, she is always with you." Another referred to their daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor and wrote, "Stay strong, she’s in a better place and her legacy will be continued by Janhvi and Khushi." (Also read: Janhvi, Khushi remember mom Sridevi with childhood memories on death anniversary)

In an interview to Forbes last year, Boney had opened up about Sridevi's death and how he remembers her. "Sridevi was one of those rare artists who are so gifted that their absence leaves a void that cannot be filled. But I remember her as a great and down to earth human being, a very dedicated mother and an extremely loving wife. Sridevi the human being, wife, mother and friend was very different to Sridevi the artist," he said.

