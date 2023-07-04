Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan tease their friend Orhan Awatramani as he says 'don’t leave me'. Here's what they said

Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, regularly shares pictures of himself on Instagram. Many times his posts also feature his close friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan among others. Janhvi, an actor, is the daughter of Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi while Nysa Devgan's parents are Kajol and Ajay Devgn. (Also Read | Nysa Devgan attends Beyonce's London show, poses with Orhan Awatramani and friends)

Orhan's post from London

Nysa Devgan and Janhvi Kapoor with Orhan Awatramani in Amsterdam.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Orry posted several pictures of himself as he gave poses in different outfits. In the first picture, Orry clicked a mirror selfie with a girl next to him. Though the face was partially revealed it resembled that of Nysa. In another photo, Orry got his hair done as seemingly Nysa stood next to him and clicked a picture. She hid her face by keeping the phone near it. In the photo, she wore a printed beige outfit.

Orry posed inside a room, in a club and outdoors in different outfits. He opted for a grey vest and brown pants in a few photos and a matching blue-black blazer and pants in other pictures. Orry geo-tagged the location as Natural History Museum, London. Sharing the photos, Orry captioned the post, "Don’t leave me now, baby I am trying."

How Janhvi and Nysa reacted to Orhan aka Orry's post

Reacting to the post, Janhvi Kapoor wrote, "Gtg sorry." Gtg is the abbreviation of ''got to go'. Orry replied, "Stop (face with tears of joy and crying face emojis)." Janhvi's sister Khushi Kapoor and Kanika Kapoor posted fire emojis.

Nysa said, "Who could leave you (smiling face with heart-eyes emoji)." Lisa Haydon's sister Julia Haydon's comment read, "The museum just called, they want to keep you." Orry said, "Dead. I love you." Jaaved Jaffrey's daughter Alaviaa Jaaferi commented, "Drake from grocery store is back."

About Kajol and Ajay Devgan's daughter Nysa

Nysa is the daughter of Ajay Devgan and Kajol. She is currently pursuing her higher education in Switzerland. Kajol and Ajay tied the knot in February 1999. They have two children-- daughter Nysa and son Yug. While Nysa was born in April 2003, the couple welcomed Yug in September 2010.

Janhvi upcoming projects

Fans will see Janhvi in the sports drama Mr and Mrs Mahi along with Rajkummar Rao. The film will be out in theatres on March 15, 2024. Janhvi also has her Telugu debut film Devara opposite Jr NTR. She will also be seen with Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew in a new thriller titled Ulajh. She also has director Nitesh Tiwari's film Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan in the pipeline.

