Nysa Devgan attends Beyonce's London show, poses with Orhan Awatramani and friends in happy pics from concert venue

Nysa Devgan, daughter of actor-couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol, attended singer Beyonce's Renaissance World Tour concert in London. Taking to his Instagram Stories on Monday, Nysa's friend Orhan Awatramani, also known as Orry, shared several pictures and videos from the show. The first picture gave a glimpse of the crowd inside the venue. (Also Read | Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa Devgan parties with BFF Orhan Awatramani and friends in London club) Nysa Devgan with her friends at Beyonce's concert.

Nysa at Beyonce's concert

In the second photo, Nysa walked outside the venue with her friend. They had their back towards the camera. For the show, Nysa wore a grey top, paired it with a silver skirt and matching heels. She also wore a pink cowboy hat and carried a golden bag. In the next picture, Nysa made a face holding her hat as her friend kept his arm around her. Beyonce and her daughter Blue Ivy danced and sang in a video.

Nysa poses with friends at the show

Nysa and Orhan posed with their friends including singer Kanika Kapoor in the next picture. He also shared several pictures featuring himself, Nysa, Kanika and others as they smiled for the lens. Though Orhan didn't caption the post, he added 'like' and 'heart' stickers to the photos. Orhan also posted several other videos of Beyonce performing her hit songs such as Halo and If I Were A Boy as the crowd grooved.

Nysa at Beyonce's Renaissance World Tour.

Nysa and Orhan posed with their friends including Kanika Kapoor.

Nysa at Beyonce's show.

Beyonce and her daughter perform in London.

Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa

Orhan also known as Orry often shares pictures with Nysa as she travels with him to different cities in India as well as countries. Nysa is the elder child of Kajol and Ajay Devgn. The couple tied the knot in February 1999. Nysa was born in April 2003 and Yug in 2010. She is pursuing her higher education in Switzerland after wrapping up school at Singapore's Glion Institute of Higher Education.

Kajol and Ajay Devgn's wish for Nysa

In April, Nysa clocked her 20th birthday. On the occasion, Ajay on Instagram posted a collage of a couple of candid moments of the father-daughter duo. Sharing the picture, he wrote, “#FatherofMyPride. Happy birthday baby.”

Kajol shared photos and captioned them, "This is us and our story always. Love your sense of humour and your mind and your oh so very sweet heart.. love you to bits baby girl and may you always smile laugh and snark with me forever! #daughtersrock #mybabygirl #happy20th #allgrownupnow."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON