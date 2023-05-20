Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa Devgan parties with BFF Orhan Awatramani and friends in London club. See new pics

Actors Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan is living her life in London with her friends. The popular star kid was once again spotted partying with her friends. Her best friend Orhan Awatramani aka Orry posted new pictures from their latest outing from last week. Also read: Kajol thinks she looks like daughter Nysa Devgan in this AI-generated image Nysa Devgan and her friends at a club in London.

Orhan took to his Instagram Stories and shared a glimpse of a club in London where Bollywood star kids are often seen partying. This time it was Nysa who spent some time there. Orry posted a bunch of selfies in which Nysa was also seen. For the night out, Nysa wore a shimmery golden top with bottoms.

Orhan Awatramani shares new pictures with Nysa Devgan.

The first selfie with Orry featured her pouting in the club. This was followed by group photos of Nysa, Orry and other friends. Nysa struck intense poses while Orry stood at the back with others of their gang. He geo-tagged the location as The London REIGN.

Nysa is the eldest child of Ajay and Kajol. They also have a son, named Yug Devgan who is currently studying in school. Nysa, on the other hand, is pursuing her higher education in Switzerland after wrapping up school at Singapore's Glion Institute of Higher Education. She is often seen travelling to different places with her friends, including Orry.

Last month, Nysa turned 20. On her birthday, Kajol shared a candid picture of them together from the NMACC launch event in Mumbai. She captioned it, “This is us and our story always. Love your sense of humour and your mind and your oh so very sweet heart.. love you to bits baby girl and may you always smile laugh and snark with me forever! #daughtersrock #mybabygirl #happy20th #allgrownupnow.”

Ajay has also shared a collage of four candid pictures with Nysa. Sharing the collage image, the actor wrote, “#FatherofMyPride Happy birthday baby.” In the photos, the father-daughter duo are seen twinning in black outfits.

While Nysa has not yet decided about her Bollywood debut, as per her parents, she is no less than a star on social media. Talking about all the attention Nysa gets on social media, Kajol recently told Hindustan Times, “I feel proud of her, of course. I love the fact that Nysa conducts herself with dignity wherever she goes. All I can say is, she is 19 and is having fun. She has the right to do whatever she wants to do and I will always support her.”

