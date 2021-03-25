Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Janhvi Kapoor posts her candid pic, sister Khushi Kapoor's playful moment as duo enjoy time together, see photos
Actor Janhvi Kapoor finished the shooting for her upcoming movie Good Luck Jerry and flew to spend some time with her sister Khushi Kapoor who is in the US.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 01:01 PM IST
Janhvi Kapoor joined her sister Khushi Kapoor in the US after wrapping up Good Luck Jerry.(Varinder Chawla)

Actor Janhvi Kapoor often shares pictures with her sister Khushi Kapoor and this time too she has posted photos of the duo soaking up some sun and chilling near a beach. Having finished the shooting for her upcoming movie Good Luck Jerry, Janhvi flew to spend some time with her sister who is currently in the US.

According to Pinkvilla, Janhvi went to Los Angeles where Khushi is scouting for a good acting course at an LA university. Janhvi has gone to help her decide. On Thursday morning, the siblings decided to explore the LA seaside. Janhvi took to the social media platform to share some moments with her fan of the breathtaking coastline.

In one picture, shared by Pinkvilla, Janhvi captured a playful moment of Khushi sitting on a piece of white cloth on a dusty slope of a hill. Khushi is seen wearing a grey sweater, a pair of white pyjamas, black shoes and a pink and white face mask. In a casual hairdo, Khushi is seen holding her hand up as Janhvi captures the pose.

Janhvi also shared a picture of herself, posing away amid the rocks.

Janhvi also shared a picture of herself, posing away amid the rocks near the coastline wearing a pink tank top and baby pink joggers tucking the hair behind her ear. She also shared several pictures of the magnificent view of the blue waters glistening in the bright sunshine.

On Sunday, Janhvi was spotted at the Mumbai airport and was accompanied by her father, Boney Kapoor. In a video shared by a paparazzi account, Janhvi stepped out of a car with Boney. The actor greeted the paparazzi before she made her way to the departure terminal. After the initial formalities were completed, Janhvi hugged her father goodbye and pushed her luggage trolley in. But she quickly ran back to give him another hug before she finally took off.

On the work front, she wrapped up the shooting for Good Luck Jerry. The film, written by Pankaj Matta and directed by Sidharth Sengupta, is reportedly a remake of the 2018 Tamil black-comedy Kolamavu Kokila, which featured actor Nayanthara in the lead.

The movie is backed by filmmaker Aanand L Rai's production banner Colour Yellow Productions. Taking to Instagram on Friday evening, Janhvi penned an emotional note as she announced that the film has wrapped up shooting.

The 24-year-old actor said there has been a lot of learning and unlearning during the course of filming, which has helped her evolve.

"I can’t believe it’s a film wrap. So many things have happened, changed, evolved, been learnt and unlearnt during the course of and because of this shoot. But through all of it I used to be so excited to come to set and see all these faces and trouble them and laugh with them and work tirelessly and unitedly to create something that was exciting all of us," she captioned the post, alongside a series of photos from the sets of the film.

The movie also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Meeta Vashishth, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh. Presented by Subaskaran and Rai, Good Luck Jerry is a Colour Yellow Production with LYCA Productions, in association with Sundial Entertainment. Janhvi currently features in horror-comedy Roohi, opposite Rajkummar Rao. The actor will also be seen in Karan Johar's upcoming home production film Dostana 2.

