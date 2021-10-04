Janhvi Kapoor reacts as Sobhita Dhulipala wants to borrow her rainbow pants: 'You’d do more justice'

Janhvi Kapoor caught Sobhita Dhulipala's attention with her rainbow pants. On Monday, Janhvi took to Instagram and shared candid pictures in which she wore a pair of rainbow-coloured, tie-dye palazzos with yellow crop top.

She styled her outfit with a flower, placed above her ear, and left her hair loose. Janhvi ran around a garden. Sharing the pictures, Janhvi wrote, “flower child/child of the moon/raised by the sun/in a world walked by stars/& a sky drawn with flowers.”

Sobhita took to the comments section and wrote, “Can I borrow these pants.” Janhvi, responding to the Made In Heaven star, wrote, “yes you’d def do more justice to them.”

Janhvi appears to be on a vacation with her friends. The actor, over the weekend, shared pictures in which she and her friends went for a picnic. She posed for a few pictures in the forest before they set camp by a stream. Janhvi also shared a video in which she took a dip in the stream.

The Roohi actor took a few trips this year, including one to the US where she spent time with her sister Khushi Kapoor. The duo shared posts from Los Angeles before they visited New York. Following her return, Janhvi visited the Maldives for a shoot. During her trip, she also spent time with Sara Ali Khan. Sara shared a video in which the duo worked out together.

Apart from her trips, Janhvi was also occupied with her projects. In March, Janhvi wrapped her film Good Luck Jerry and shared a post announcing the wrap. "I can’t believe it’s a film wrap. So many things have happened, changed, evolved, been learnt and unlearnt during the course of and because of this shoot. But through all of it I used to be so excited to come to set and see all these faces and trouble them and laugh with them and work tirelessly and unitedly to create something that was exciting all of us. I’ll miss all of you - is a massive understatement. And thank you for everything," she said in an Instagram post.