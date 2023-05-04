Janhvi Kapoor reacts to Boney feasting on local food in Arjun's holiday pics: 'I thought papa was sticking to his diet'

After holidaying in Europe with girlfriend Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor recently attended the live concert of Hans Zimmer in Frankfurt with dad-producer Boney Kapoor. On Thursday, the actor took to Instagram to share all their photos and also added some throwback photos of his earlier holiday with Malaika. Boney's daughter Janhvi Kapoor had the most interesting reaction to Arjun's holiday photos as she questioned her dad's diet during the trip. Also read: Arjun Kapoor posts pics from Berlin with his 'love' Malaika Arora

Arjun Kapoor with Boney Kapoor during a recent Europe trip.

Janhvi Kapoor, who is the daughter Boney Kapoor and his second wife, the late actor Sridevi, wanted to know if her dad was following his diet on the father-son trip to Germany. She commented on his post, "I thought papa was sticking to his diet." Boney tried out a local dish in one of the pictures Arjun posted along with the caption, "Randomness April 2023. Berlin - Salzburg - Frankfurt photo dump, throwback." In the candid solo photo taken at a street cafe, the producer looked at his plate of food as he dug in with a fork.

Arjun also shared some solo photos of himself from his recent Europe travels featuring both Boney and Malaika Arora. Apart from food photos, he also shared a picture of Malaika covering half her face with a huge cookie as the couple dined at a restaurant. He also shared a goofy solo picture and one photo of Malaika smiling for the camera during one of their outings.

On Thursday, Malaika, too, took to Instagram to share holiday pictures of herself, and wrote in her caption, "Pictures = memories for a lifetime." She gave Arjun the photo credit for her pictures taken during their Europe trip last month.

In April, Arjun was on holiday in Berlin with Malaika. A few days ago, the actor had shared several pictures of their time in the city. He wrote in his caption, "Berlin with love (literally)." Before that, Malaika had shared some snippets from their time in Austria's Salzburg. Malaika and Arjun were seen posing against a breathtaking backdrop in the photos. Her caption had read, “All warm and cosy. That's how I feel around you…”

Arjun Kapoor will be next seen in The Lady Killer opposite Bhumi Pednekar.

