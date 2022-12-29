Janhvi Kapoor recalls Sridevi being paired with older actors: 'She was 13 when she was a heroine to...'

Actor Janhvi Kapoor has spoken about her mother, late actor Sridevi, being paired opposite older male actors when she was a teenager. In a new interview, Janhvi Kapoor also talked about what she would do if she was paired with an actor older than herself. She revealed that most of the actors she wants to work with aren’t in her 'age bracket'. (Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor says mom Sridevi wouldn't let her lock her bathroom door because…)

Sridevi made her debut as a child in the Tamil film Kandhan Karunai (1967) at the age of four. She started her acting career in lead roles as a child in Tamil film Thunaivan (1969). Sridevi made her Hindi film debut at the age of nine in Rani Mera Naam (1972). Her first role as a teen adult came in 1976 at age 13, when she was cast in the Tamil film Moondru Mudichu. Sridevi's first starring role in Hindi film was with Solva Sawan (1979). She was also seen in Himmatwala (1983), Mr India (1987), Chandni (1989), Sadma (1983), Judaai (1997), English Vinglish (2012) and Mom (2017) among others.

As quoted by Indian Express, Janhvi said, “She was 13 when she was a heroine to the fathers, and she was 21 when she was a heroine to the sons. It’s actually very wrong, but it’s how it was back then."

Talking about getting paired opposite an older male actor, Janhvi said, “If it happens in life, and if it’s consensual, then art imitates life and life imitates art, so why not. And there are so many talented actors that I would… Even in Hindi, most of the actors I want to work with aren’t in my age bracket.”

Janhvi is the elder daughter of producer Boney Kapoor and Sridevi. She also has a younger sister Khushi Kapoor. Boney married his second wife Sridevi in 1996. Earlier, he was married to producer Mona Shourie. The duo became parents to two children--Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor.

Fans saw Janhvi recently in the survival thriller film Mili alongside Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa. The film is an official Hindi remake of the 2019 Malayalam hit Helen. Mathukutty Xavier has directed it. It is Janhvi's first professional collaboration with her father Boney, who backed the film.

Apart from this, Janhvi will also be seen in director Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming film Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan. The film is all set to hit the theatres on April 7, 2023. She also has Mr And Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao, Kumud Mishra and Rajesh Sharma among others.

