Janhvi Kapoor reveals the most important life lesson mom Sridevi imbibed in her

Actor Janhvi Kapoor has spoken about the most valuable lesson she learned from her parents, film producer Boney Kapoor and the late actor Sridevi. Sridevi died three years ago, months before Janhvi made her acting debut.

In an interview on her birthday, the actor said that she and her sister, Khushi, have been taught to be kind regardless of the situation.

She told Filmfare, “I think the one thing that my parents have taught me which I'll always follow, no matter what the circumstance, is to be nice to people. I think mom and Pappa are very dignified people and very respectful of others. One thing that I respect about them is that they've never encouraged jealousy or frustration and always taught us to be happy for other people."

She continued, "They've taught us to keep our heads down and concentrate on our work. You know, more often than not, you're presented with an opportunity where you either succumb to your ego or take the higher road and I've always seen them take the high road. That's something that I really value that they've inculcated in me and Khushi.”

On Janhvi's birthday, Khushi took to Instagram to share an old video of her dancing. She also shared a bunch of pictures of the two of them together.

Janhvi, who most recently appeared in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, will soon be seen in the horror-comedy Roohi. After that, she will star opposite Kartik Aaryan in Dostana 2. “It has been fun. We shot for about 25 days. Over a year ago, actually, and I really enjoyed it. I am looking forward to getting back on set. It has been a good experience working with Kartik. Like I said, it is a fun film, and he does humour and comedy extremely well,” she said in an interview with Hindustan Times.