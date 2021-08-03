Janhvi Kapoor rocks floral mini dress in new photos, Tara Sutaria calls her ‘gorg’

Janhvi Kapoor posted a slideshow of selfies on Instagram. She rocked a short black dress with a white floral print on it as she posed in front of a mirror. One hand rested on a table next to her, which had make-up supplies on it. While she gave a sultry expression in the first two pictures, she had a wide smile on her face in the last one. A woman wearing a face mask could be seen in the background of the last two images.

“Always fun troubling Nazzz,” Janhvi Kapoor captioned her Instagram post. It drew a litany of praise from many, including Tara Sutaria, who called her ‘gorg’. Several of her followers also dropped heart, heart-eyes and fire emojis on the post. Fans called her ‘selfie queen’, ‘beautiful’, ‘gorgeous’ and ‘adorable’.

Recently, Janhvi posed on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar with her half-brother, Arjun Kapoor. They got candid about their relationship and how it has evolved with time.

“There were silences. We would meet, but there was no communication worth quantifying," Arjun said, as Janhvi added, “I have learnt so much from my family. We have the same father, we have the same blood.” He teased, “Glad you caught onto that.”

Janhvi continued, “And that is something no-one can take away from us. It’s not like we go to each other’s homes every day, or know every little detail about each other’s lives. But I felt an instant security with Arjun bhaiya and Anshula didi, a feeling of comfort. I wake up every day knowing that they always have my back, no matter what. And I can say this with more conviction about them than anyone else in my life.”

Janhvi made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter. She was most recently seen in the titular role in the horror-comedy Roohi, alongside Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. Her upcoming films include Good Luck Jerry, Dostana 2 and Takht.