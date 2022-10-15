Tired Janhvi Kapoor rushes back to Mumbai for Mili trailer lunch: ‘Mar mar ke aai hu’

Janhvi Kapoor was spotted in a hurry at the Mumbai airport hours before the trailer launch of her next, Mili. The actor was rushing home to get ready for the event. Walking at a fast pace in a white tee and pyjamas and sunglasses, a tired Janhvi told the paparazzi, “trailer launch to aaj hai, isliye thak thak ke, mar mar ke aai hu (the trailer launch is today, that's why I have come in such a hurry).” Also read: Mili teaser

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Janhvi also asked the paparazzi if they too are coming to the trailer launch. She sat in the car after having a short conversation with them. A fan commented on a video shared by a paparazzi's Instagram account, “She's really working tirelessly...I really hope her hard work pays off.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mili is a survival thriller and will hit theatres on November 4. The film, directed by National Award winner Mathukutty Xavier, is the remake of his 2019 Malayalam hit Helen. This is Janhvi's first film with father Boney Kapoor, who has produced the film. It also stars Manoj Pahwa and Sunny Kaushal.

Janhvi recently shared the first-look poster of the film where her titular character is introduced as a BSc Nursing graduate. "In 1 hour her life is going to change... #Mili," Janhvi captioned the poster on Instagram. Sharing another poster which shows her looking scared and shivering in cold, she wrote, "frozen but not shaken".

The actor had wrapped up the shoot of the film last year. She shared some photos from the sets along with a note for the team and Boney Kapoor to announced the film wrap. She wrote, "It's a wrap! #Milli My first film with papa, of whom I've only heard stories of all my life as a producer. But after working with you, it feels so cool to say that!! I finally know what everyone means when they say you give your heart and soul to each film you take up. That isn't the only reason this film is so special to me- it's been the most inspiring journey to work with someone so completely consumed by his focus and love for cinema-like @mathukuttyxavier sir."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.