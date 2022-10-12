Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Mili teaser: Janhvi Kapoor is in a race against time before she freezes to death, fans love her intensity. Watch

Mili teaser: Janhvi Kapoor is in a race against time before she freezes to death, fans love her intensity. Watch

Published on Oct 12, 2022 02:59 PM IST

Mili teaser: The survival thriller stars Janhvi Kapoor as a nurse stuck inside a storage freezer; she must find a way to escape before she freezes to death.

ByHT Entertainment Desk

Hours after the first look images of Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming survival thriller Mili were shared by the makers on social media, the film’s first teaser was unveiled as well. The film stars Janhvi as the titular character, who finds herself trapped in a storage freezer and must find a way to escape before she freezes to death. Also read: Mili first look: Janhvi Kapoor is a nurse stuck in freezer in new survival thriller

The teaser begins with Mili cutting rolls of duct tape as she shivers inside the freezer. In the background, a police radio can be heard informing the force that someone (presumably Mili) has been missing for four hours. We see the first glimpse of Janhvi’s face, reddened by the extreme cold as she struggles to not just stay alive, but also maintain her wits in the extreme cold. The teaser gives brief glimpses of her co-stars Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa, both worried about Mili’s whereabouts. At one point, the temperature of the freezer is shown to be negative 16 degree Celsius. The teaser ends with a cut shot of Mili, from before she got trapped in the freezer, opening her fridge to take out a packet of milk.

Mili is a survival thriller film directed by Mathukutty Xavier, a remake of his own Malayalam film Helen (2019). Produced by Boney Kapoor, the screenplay is by Ritesh Shah. The film is scheduled to release on November 4, 2022.

Fans looked impressed by Janhvi’s portrayal of the hapless Mili in the teaser. One commented, “This looks very amazing!!! Her expressions are just too good...her film choices are amazing!!!” Many said that they were looking forward to the film despite having watched the original earlier. One comment read, “I know it's a remake but Ï am so excited.” Another fan wrote, “Really hoping that the movie turns out to be as good as the teaser.

Earlier, Janhvi had shared the first poster and introduced fans to her character Mili. In the picture, a smiling Janhvi looked at the camera. She wore an olive green outfit and carried a brown backpack. In the film, Janhvi will essay the role of Mili Naudiyal, a 24-year-old BSc nursing graduate. An hour later, she posted another poster, this time of Mili freezing inside the freezer.

