Mili first look: Janhvi Kapoor is a nurse stuck in freezer in new survival thriller. See pics

Actor Janhvi Kapoor shared the first look of her upcoming film Mili. Taking to Instagram, Janhvi dropped posters of the movie giving a peek at her character. In the latest poster, a scared Janhvi held herself as she shivered inside a freezer. (Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor says people think she takes her position for granted)

The poster showed a pale Janhvi with red marks on her face from the freezing cold. She wore a red T-shirt and carried a backpack. The words 'frozen but not shaken' is written on the poster. Sharing the poster, Janhvi added the hashtag Mili to her caption. Reacting to the post, Maheep Kapoor and Fatima Sana Shaikh dropped clapping hands and heart emojis in the comments section.

Janhvi dropped posters of the movie giving a peek at her character.

Earlier, Janhvi shared the first poster and introduced fans to her character Mili. In the picture, a smiling Janhvi looked at the camera. She wore an olive green outfit and carried a brown backpack. In the film, Janhvi will essay the role of Mili Naudiyal, a 24-year-old BSc nursing graduate.

Sharing the poster, she wrote, "In one hour her life is going to change… Mili." Reacting to the poster, Shanaya Kapoor posted a red heart emoji. Fans also praised Janhvi and reacted to her posters. A person wrote, "This is gonna be epic." Another fan wrote, "Super excited." An Instagram user said, "All good wishes for you."

Mili is a survival thriller film directed by Mathukutty Xavier.

Mili is a survival thriller film directed by Mathukutty Xavier, a remake of his own Malayalam film Helen (2019). Produced by Boney Kapoor, the screenplay is by Ritesh Shah. The film also stars Manoj Pahwa and Sunny Kaushal and is scheduled to release on November 4, 2022.

Janhvi has several other projects in the pipeline including Mr and Mrs Mahi. The film, which also stars Rajkummar Rao in a key role, is set against the backdrop of cricket. Directed by Sharan Sharma, it is backed by Karan Johar. Janhvi also has Bawaal with Varun Dhawan. She recently wrapped up the shoot of the Nitesh Tiwari directorial in Poland. Bawaal is scheduled to hit the theatres on April 7, 2023.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON